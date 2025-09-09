A man has been arrested after a Heathrow terminal was evacuated after a "potential hazardous materials incident".

Heathrow Airport Terminal 4 check-in area was evacuated on Monday after around 20 people reported injuries in what has been described as a "potential hazardous materials incident".

A 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and causing a public nuisance.

Metropolitan Police located a canister of CS spray, commonly known as tear gas.

Members of the public were left waiting outside the terminal for hours.

The suspect remains in police custody. The incident is not being treated as terrorism related.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said 21 patients had been treated and one had been taken to hospital, while all the others had been discharged at the scene.

