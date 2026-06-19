The Government has published its blueprint for a third runway at Heathrow, describing expansion of the airport as “critical to national growth”.

The airport’s owners – Heathrow Airport Limited (HAL) – want to obtain permission to build a full-length, 3,500-metre runway, which would require the M25 motorway being moved.

Two proposals to expand Heathrow have previously been presented to the Government.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander launched a consultation on the renamed Heathrow expansion national policy statement (HENPS), setting out the conditions needed if the project is to be given the go-ahead.

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Hotel tycoon Surinder Arora wants his company to install a 2,800-metre runway which would not involve moving the motorway.

In November last year, Ms Alexander announced her preference was for a full-length runway.

HAL’s scheme is estimated to cost £33 billion, including £1.5 billion to move the M25, and is expected to be fully privately financed.

It would see Heathrow’s capacity increase to 756,000 flights and 150 million passengers per year.

On Thursday, Ms Alexander said: “The Government considers that the development covered by the Heathrow expansion NPS is critical to national growth and therefore plans to designate expansion at Heathrow as critical national growth infrastructure.

“This is a signal of the importance the Government places on the need for expansion and will be an important additional factor in the planning balance.”

The draft HENPS requires applicants to demonstrate how the transport network would accommodate increased passenger numbers, including how any necessary road and rail improvements would be delivered.

It proposes that expansion must be compatible with the UK’s legally binding climate targets, not cause new breaches of air quality limits and ensure noise emissions are not worse than 2024 levels, with reductions where possible.

The launch of the 10-week consultation comes on the day of the Makerfield by-election which could determine Sir Keir Starmer’s future.

Andy Burnham is standing as Labour’s candidate in the Greater Manchester constituency with the hope of returning to Parliament to replace the Prime Minister.

Mr Burnham has previously expressed concerns over Heathrow expansion, stating the plans divert infrastructure investment “away from the North and traps it in London”.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said she was determined to get “spades in the ground” for the third runway in the current Parliament and for it to be built by 2035.

Speaking at the Times CEO Summit in London on Thursday, she claimed Heathrow was currently “not punching its weight” as a hub airport.

Ms Reeves argued that Heathrow was “the perfect example of the problem in the UK in being able to get stuff done”, with people knowing “for years, decades” that a third runway was needed but failing to build one.

Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye said: “The publication of the draft Heathrow expansion national policy statement represents something Britain has often found difficult in recent years: progress.

“We strongly welcome that the Government has taken this next critical step.

“The UK cannot realise its full economic potential without an expanded Heathrow and this is an important step towards delivering the capacity the country needs.

“Our plan is privately funded by some of the largest investors in the world, widely supported by businesses, trade unions and communities across the country, and it’s ready to go after years of scrutiny.

“We will now focus on securing planning permission and delivering this vital project.”

Mr Arora said: “We welcome the Government progressing Heathrow expansion.

“We specifically welcome them leaving the door open to competitive tenders to ensure the best proposals can be advanced.

“This is in addition to making allowances for a runway of up to 3,500 metres, which makes the scheme more flexible in order to deliver benefits in timescale and affordability.

“Competition is the route to lower fares for passengers – Heathrow does not need to be a monopoly and we believe we can deliver better than Heathrow Airport Limited itself.”

Alethea Warrington, head of aviation at climate charity Possible, said: “The Government is living in a fantasy land if it thinks it can allow a new runway without making noise pollution even worse, making our air even more toxic, or crashing through our climate targets.”