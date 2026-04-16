David Mowatt's tank was drained last week in Aberdeenshire, where, across eight days, police say more than 2000 litres were stolen as homes were hit in a series of raids.

The stark rise appears to have made it an increasingly attractive target for thieves to try to steal and then sell illegally on the black market.

Prices for it have skyrocketed in the last month because of the geopolitical volatility and lack of a regulated price cap, with some consumers, who are mainly rural residents using it to heat their homes and water, reporting costs jumping from roughly £360 to over £850 for 500 litres.

Half a dozen police forces covering more than seven million people across the country have now issued alerts about incidents in their areas, with experts warning the fuel has become "liquid gold" to organised criminal gangs because of the Iran war.

He told LBC: "They came during the night. I came out and noticed the lid of my tank had been ripped open; it was still hanging on the padlock. When I checked the tank, there was basically nothing left.

"There had been about 550 litres in it, and there was maybe 50 left, so 500 stolen. I got it replaced on Monday, and it cost me £1.37 a litre; when I'd filled it back in January, it was £0.68 a litre. It's gutting.

"I think the way they went about it was they'll have had a van with a 1000-litre tank inside it. And they basically just run a pipe out and pump it out of your tank and into theirs. And then they disappear.

"That's what I use to heat my home and water. It's gutting."

David's since installed additional security measures around his property.

But businesses in rural communities have also been targeted in what's suspected to be the same manner.

One Inn in Yorkshire recently saw three months' worth of its oil supply stolen.

Manager Gemma told LBC: "One evening we literally realised we had no hot water and no heating, so we had to go and check, thinking there was something up with it. We then realised it had been drained.

"We'd only previously filled it up three weeks beforehand with 500 litres. And then there was nothing in it. That normally lasts us a good few months.

"We've got three log burners, so we could keep the heat in just by burning wood. But then, after it had been stolen, we had to have it refilled that weekend, and it was about tripled in price. It was about 900 pounds. It was a kick in the teeth.

"We heard that there'd been a theft in the next village on the same night, and at a nearby garage. So we were just one of many that weekend. At the moment, prices have gone through the roof, so the thieves are going to try and get what they can, I guess, wherever they can".

Other recent incidents LBC has learned of have seen churches targeted and a 102-year-old woman having the heating oil from her tank stolen - we're withholding identifying details in that case to respect her privacy at a time of distress.

We also discovered heating oil thieves hit a charity-run memorial hall in Framfield, which commemorates the lives of British soldiers and civilians lost in the World Wars.

Councillor Keith Brandon, who helps to run it, told LBC: "It was gutting. We have three members of staff who are part-time, and the rest of us are all volunteers. You work your bones off trying to make the hall as good as it can be for the community, and you see, like kids doing karate and all these little groups coming along and using it and it makes you feel good, and then something like that happens and it just stops you dead in your tracks because you can't have a hall without heating.

"It was devastating because we were unsure at that time of how we were going to proceed."

Mo Metcalf-Fisher from the Countryside Alliance said: "Oil is liquid gold right now, and there's a huge demand for it, and criminal gangs are targeting rural people, knowing full well in many cases they can pull it off.

"We'll continue from our end at the Countryside alliance, and I know other rural organisations will as well, in calling on the government to treat the threat of rural crime seriously."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers are highlighting security advice around fuel and heating oil to protect yourself from theft, following recent reports of fuel being stolen.

"We would also take this opportunity to remind users to be mindful of their security and make improvements, if necessary. To steal oil, thieves will usually decant, syphon, or pump oil from your tank into other containers. If possible, lock your tanks and install suitable lighting or CCTV. If you are able to, locate the tank where it can be viewed from a habitable building. Fuel tank alarms and monitoring systems can notify you of thefts. They may set off an alarm if the fuel level suddenly drops or falls below a defined level."

Other forces offered similar guidance, with Suffolk Constabulary adding: "Communities should remain vigilant about their own security and also be wary about rogue traders selling oil at a discounted price. This oil might contain other contaminants that could damage heating systems, leaving householders with significant repair costs."

And Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are adding: "In light of rising oil costs in the UK, we are offering security advice around fuel and heating oil to protect yourself from theft.

"Many people rely on heating oil to keep their homes warm. Criminals will watch the market and take the opportunity to profit from these kinds of cost increases."