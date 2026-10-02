'The synagogue is now a fortress': LBC visits Heaton Park one year on from terror attack which saw two killed
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October 2, 2025 was the day terror returned to Manchester with the attack on Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue.
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A year on from that attack, LBC has gone inside the Synagogue to speak to the hero Rabbi who held the doors with others as the attacker, Jihad Al-Shamie, tried to get in.
The attack took place on Yom Kippur – the holiest day of the year in the Jewish calendar.
Melvin Cravitz, 66, died from multiple stab wounds after Al-Shamie, 35, drove into the gates of the Synagogue and began attacking with a knife, wearing a fake suicide belt.
A second victim, fellow worshipper Adrian Daulby, 53, was killed by a stray bullet fired by armed police as he helped to block the synagogue doors.
Syrian-born UK citizen Al-Shamie was shot dead by police during the attack.
“It must have been about 10 to 15 minutes (into the morning service) when I heard what sounded like a bang from outside”, recalls Rabbi Daniel Walker.
“Then seconds later, one of the leaders of the community, Alan (Levy) ran in through the doors at the back (of the Synagogue) shouting shut those doors”.
Describing the moment he came face to face with the attacker through the door window, Rabbi Walker told LBC “The dominant emotion (during that moment) was one really of shock at the level of hate…he (the attacker) just embodied hate and evil.
“He was trying to smash a door and he was stabbing at the door with his knife, he was throwing plant pots at the doors”.
Rabbi Walker praised the “heroism” shown by his congregation in stopping the attacker getting inside.
He also paid tribute to the two worshippers, Melvin and Adrian, who lost their lives that day.
(Adrian) “was a very special man...the world was ok if Adrian was okay”, Rabbi Walker told LBC.
“He’s (Melvin) famous for everyone knowing him. He was funny, he was kind, he was gregarious”.
Since the attack, Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue has taken extra measures to bolster its security.
“‘We have moved into a position where we actively consider security all the time…we are in a fortress…this building is a fortress...I don’t think we should have to live in a fortress’, Rabbi Walker said.
A year on from the attack, the Jewish community continue to face a wave of threats and violence with antisemitism on the rise.
Last month, two men were arrested as part of an investigation into an alleged plot to target the Jewish community in Manchester.
LBC has also spoken to Marc Levy, Chief Executive at Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester, whose family were at the Heaton Park Synagogue on the day of the attack.
“The situation now is far worse than it was a year ago. What we’ve seen over the past 3 years is antisemitism spiral out of control. The level of hate is a stain on our country”, he told LBC.
“We need government to be brave and combat antisemitism at source. The answer cannot be to build higher walls and implement more security provisions”.
Yoni Finlay was also part of the congregation that day.
He was shot by a stray police bullet as he barricaded the doors of the Synagogue.
“I think the fact that we’re a year on and nothing has really changed in terms of antisemitism, that’s really frightening and in fact antisemitism has only increased since then”, he told LBC.