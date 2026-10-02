By Freddie Hall, Liam Gotting and Chris Chambers

October 2, 2025 was the day terror returned to Manchester with the attack on Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue.

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A year on from that attack, LBC has gone inside the Synagogue to speak to the hero Rabbi who held the doors with others as the attacker, Jihad Al-Shamie, tried to get in. The attack took place on Yom Kippur – the holiest day of the year in the Jewish calendar. Melvin Cravitz, 66, died from multiple stab wounds after Al-Shamie, 35, drove into the gates of the Synagogue and began attacking with a knife, wearing a fake suicide belt. A second victim, fellow worshipper Adrian Daulby, 53, was killed by a stray bullet fired by armed police as he helped to block the synagogue doors. Syrian-born UK citizen Al-Shamie was shot dead by police during the attack.

A year on from that attack, LBC has gone inside the Synagogue to speak to the hero Rabbi who held the doors with others as the attacker, Jihad Al-Shamie, tried to get in. Picture: Supplied

“It must have been about 10 to 15 minutes (into the morning service) when I heard what sounded like a bang from outside”, recalls Rabbi Daniel Walker. “Then seconds later, one of the leaders of the community, Alan (Levy) ran in through the doors at the back (of the Synagogue) shouting shut those doors”. Describing the moment he came face to face with the attacker through the door window, Rabbi Walker told LBC “The dominant emotion (during that moment) was one really of shock at the level of hate…he (the attacker) just embodied hate and evil. “He was trying to smash a door and he was stabbing at the door with his knife, he was throwing plant pots at the doors”. Rabbi Walker praised the “heroism” shown by his congregation in stopping the attacker getting inside. He also paid tribute to the two worshippers, Melvin and Adrian, who lost their lives that day. (Adrian) “was a very special man...the world was ok if Adrian was okay”, Rabbi Walker told LBC. “He’s (Melvin) famous for everyone knowing him. He was funny, he was kind, he was gregarious”. Since the attack, Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue has taken extra measures to bolster its security. “‘We have moved into a position where we actively consider security all the time…we are in a fortress…this building is a fortress...I don’t think we should have to live in a fortress’, Rabbi Walker said.

Members of the public pay their respects at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester. Picture: Alamy