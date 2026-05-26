A man has been arrested in connection with the terrorist attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in October last year, police said.

A 49-year-old man was arrested in Salford on Tuesday evening on suspicion of failing to disclose information regarding terrorist activity, contrary to S38B of the Terrorism Act 2000, Greater Manchester Police said.

He has been taken into custody for questioning.

The man is the eighth person to be arrested in connection to the attack on the synagogue.

Worshippers Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby were killed when Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, a Syrian-born British citizen, drove into the gates of the Heaton Park synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, in October last year, and then began attacking with a knife, wearing a fake suicide belt.

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