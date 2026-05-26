Man arrested in connection with Heaton Park synagogue terror attack
A 49-year-old man was arrested in Salford on Tuesday evening on suspicion of failing to disclose information regarding terrorist activity
A man has been arrested in connection with the terrorist attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in October last year, police said.
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A 49-year-old man was arrested in Salford on Tuesday evening on suspicion of failing to disclose information regarding terrorist activity, contrary to S38B of the Terrorism Act 2000, Greater Manchester Police said.
He has been taken into custody for questioning.
The man is the eighth person to be arrested in connection to the attack on the synagogue.
Worshippers Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby were killed when Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, a Syrian-born British citizen, drove into the gates of the Heaton Park synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, in October last year, and then began attacking with a knife, wearing a fake suicide belt.
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It was the first fatal antisemitic terror attack in the UK since the Community Security Trust, a British charity which provides security and advice to the Jewish community in the UK, began recording incidents in 1984.
Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts, who holds operational responsibility for Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said: “This evening we have arrested a 49-year-old man in the Salford area on suspicion of failing to disclose information regarding terrorist activity, contrary to S38B of the Terrorism Act 2000.
“The suspected offence relates directly to the terrorist attack that took place at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in October. The loved ones of Mr Daulby and Mr Cravitz, as well as those seriously injured in the attack, have been updated on this latest development.
“We remain unwavering in our commitment to establishing the full picture behind the attack and getting answers for those affected, including the local community. We are prepared to take swift, firm action where we suspect criminal offences may have occurred.
“Our investigation is continuing, and I would once again urge anybody who may have information that could assist us to please contact police.”