The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued yellow heat health alerts for the East Midlands, West Midlands, South East, South West, East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber and London

Temperatures could reach 30C on Saturday, before climbing into the low 30s in southern and south-east England on Sunday. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Weather forecasters are predicting a north-south split in the weather this weekend, with Scotland likely to see spells of heavy rain, while England and Wales will remain largely dry, sunny and increasingly warm.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

New heat alerts are to come into force as the UK braces for its fifth heatwave of the year, bringing scorching highs of 36C. The yellow heat health alerts run from 9am on Saturday to 9pm on Tuesday and warn that the hot weather is likely to affect the wellbeing of the population. The Met Office said temperatures will climb through the weekend as heatwave conditions return, with a high of 36C expected in parts of East Anglia and south-east England by Thursday. Meanwhile, outbreaks of rain will affect parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland. There have been two record-breaking heatwaves, in May and June, that led to more than 2,800 excess deaths, and two more heatwaves in July that have fuelled drought and wildfires. The highest temperature of the year was 38C recorded at Lingwood in Norfolk on June 28. Read More: Temperatures to soar to 36C as heatwave conditions and health warnings return to UK Read More: 'Do we really need this many?' Burnham urged to halt rapid rollout of water-guzzling AI data centres - as drought declared across half of England

There have been 33 days so far this year when temperatures have exceeded 30C somewhere in the UK. Picture: Alamy

There have been 33 days so far this year when temperatures have exceeded 30C somewhere in the UK. The record of 34 days – set in 1995 – is likely to be broken next week. Forecasters said the weekend will see a north-south split in the weather with Scotland and Northern Ireland likely to see spells of heavy rain, while England and Wales will remain largely dry, sunny and increasingly warm. Temperatures could reach 30C on Saturday, before climbing into the low 30s in southern and south-east England on Sunday. Highs of up to 30C are possible across parts of England and Wales on Tuesday, increasing to 32C to 34C on Wednesday, with the highest temperatures currently expected on Thursday. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued yellow heat health alerts for the East Midlands, West Midlands, South East, South West, East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber and London.

Sunshine for many, but not everyone on Saturday morning ☀️🌧️



England and Wales stay largely dry, while outbreaks of rain affect parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.



Temperatures climbing steadily too, especially further south. pic.twitter.com/EXmFB5vIO4 — Met Office (@metoffice) August 7, 2026