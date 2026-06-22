The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for Wednesday and Thursday in the face of extreme heat and humidity.

The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Britons are being advised to wear loose clothes and eat cucumbers as a red heat health alert is issued for six regions in England.

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As temperatures begin to soar across the UK, many of us will instinctively reach for our water bottles to stay hydrated. However, hydrating foods are often overlooked, experts have said. Maintaining a balanced diet and fuelling our bodies is said to be key to warding off the feelings of fatigue and sluggishness that can accompany a heatwave. “Most of the time during a heatwave, especially when we have temperatures like what we’ve got today, the first thing we tend to notice is that our appetite reduces, which can lead to a reduced dietary intake,” says Sejal Jacob, Nutritionist Resource member and registered dietitian. “Many of us are drawn more towards fluids, which is your body’s natural mechanism to signal that you need to stay hydrated.” People have been advised to eat foods such as watermelon, tomatoes, grapes, courgettes, lettuce, cucumber and berries while we see such high temperatures. Read more: Racing cancelled in the heat! Four meetings abandoned as extreme weather warning brings chaos to the turf Read more: Rare red 'danger to life' weather warning for extreme heat issued as temperatures set to hit 40C

The hot conditions will be accompanied by high humidity. Picture: Alamy

Conciliation service Acas has said those with health conditions or disabilities may be affected more by the hot weather. Acas said employers should assess any risks and discuss what they need to do, such as providing fans, portable air-cooling units or more frequent or longer breaks. It may also be advisable for employers to relax the rules for wearing ties or suits, it was suggested. Acas chief executive Niall Mackenzie said: “The Met Office has issued a weather warning for extreme heat, which will mean an uncomfortable week for many people. “Some workers with certain health conditions or disabilities may be adversely affected by the heat. “The hotter weather can also impact public transport, which can disrupt people’s journeys to and from work.”

An exceptional heatwave is developing this week with record-breaking June temperatures highly likely, particularly for England and Wales 🌡️



Following the heat in May 2026, it would be the first time since 1911 that two consecutive months have observed record temperatures pic.twitter.com/YuDc8gMcWO — Met Office (@metoffice) June 22, 2026

The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for Wednesday and Thursday in the face of extreme heat and humidity. The weather forecaster said this week’s heatwave will see temperatures exceed 37C in the shade and could even see them rise to 38C to 40C in some parts of England and Wales. The hot conditions, which have been very rare in the UK until now, will be accompanied by high humidity and very warm and humid nights, which will make it hard for people to recover overnight, the Met Office added. They will have widespread impacts on health and bring “significant disruption” to daily life, it warned, as it urged people to adapt their routines where possible to cope.

The sun rises over central London viewed from Richmond Park. Picture: Getty