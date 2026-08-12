Testing found cold chain packaging could not reliably keep weight loss injections within their required temperature range once outdoor temperatures exceeded 30C

Testing found cold chain packaging could not reliably keep weight loss injections within their required temperature range once outdoor temperatures exceeded 30C. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Boots is temporarily pausing home delivery of weight loss injections during the heatwave due to safety concerns, it has said.

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The pharmacy chain said it had made the decision in order to keep the medication safe in transit amid temperatures set to exceed 30C across the country. It followed new testing by the Boots Online Doctor service that found cold chain packaging could not reliably keep weight loss injections within their required temperature range once outdoor temperatures exceeded 30C. It is advising patients to collect their medication from a local Boots store instead. Weight loss injections such as Wegovy and Mounjaro must be kept below 8C to maintain their quality and effectiveness. But Boots said the gel-pack cold chain packaging used across the industry to transport medications that require refrigeration had never been tested above 30C – despite the increasing frequency of UK heatwaves. Read more: Patients needing physiotherapy ‘not getting quality of care they deserve’ amid rising service cuts Read more: Almost 500 British children injured on e-scooters since 2019, report finds

Weight loss injections such as Wegovy and Mounjaro must be kept below 8C to maintain their quality and effectiveness. Picture: Getty

Eight tests sent out by Boots on June 25, coinciding with outdoor temperatures exceeding 30C the next day, found each one recorded temperatures above 8C on arrival, indicating that standard packaging could not consistently keep the medication within its required temperature range throughout transit. The chain said it had already temporarily paused its home deliveries of the jabs on several occasions this summer as successive heatwaves hit the UK. It said new packaging was expected to be introduced in the coming weeks, enabling the medication to be sent out at temperatures of up to 35C. Mandeep Kaur, pharmacist lead for the weight loss service at Boots Online Doctor, said: “Weight loss injections are sensitive to temperature. "It’s important to store them as recommended, since exposure to temperatures outside the recommended range may affect the medicine’s quality and effectiveness.