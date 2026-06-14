Heatwave could hit southern parts of UK by end of the week
More confusing weather is on its way to the UK this week, as the Met Office predicts a heatwave in some parts of the country - whilst also warning of thunderstorms and rain showers
A heatwave could be on its way to southern parts of the UK at the end of next week, but forecasters have warned that thunderstorms and rain showers are also likely.
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The confusing weather has been signalled by the Met Office - the forecaster said that the South and Southeast of England are likely to enjoy temperatures rising to 28C or above by Thursday.
Conditions on Monday are expected to be dry and settled, but cloudy and cooler in the Northeast with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
The west of the country may see further cloud and rain on Tuesday.
Honour Criswick, Met Office meteorologist, said high pressure building across the country will bring warm and humid conditions, with temperatures climbing above the seasonal average in some areas.
She told the Press Association: “Throughout the week, things are heating up in the south and South East.
“We’ve got high pressure starting to build, and there’s a warm plume moving up through continental Europe.
“Whether or not it’ll be a heatwave remains to be seen as there’s still a lot to play for, but things are certainly turning a lot warmer, if not maybe even hot, by the end of the week, although this is mostly confined to the South East.
“Other areas will warm up, but it’s also very humid, so they are likely to be cloudy, with rain and showers.
“By Thursday we’re looking at around 28C in London, so certainly pushing into the high 20s.”