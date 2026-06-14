More confusing weather is on its way to the UK this week, as the Met Office predicts a heatwave in some parts of the country - whilst also warning of thunderstorms and rain showers

Temperatures are expected to rise to 28C in some parts of the country. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

A heatwave could be on its way to southern parts of the UK at the end of next week, but forecasters have warned that thunderstorms and rain showers are also likely.

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The confusing weather has been signalled by the Met Office - the forecaster said that the South and Southeast of England are likely to enjoy temperatures rising to 28C or above by Thursday. Conditions on Monday are expected to be dry and settled, but cloudy and cooler in the Northeast with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The west of the country may see further cloud and rain on Tuesday.

'Things are heating up in the South and South East,' Met Office meteorologists say. Picture: Getty

Honour Criswick, Met Office meteorologist, said high pressure building across the country will bring warm and humid conditions, with temperatures climbing above the seasonal average in some areas. She told the Press Association: “Throughout the week, things are heating up in the south and South East. “We’ve got high pressure starting to build, and there’s a warm plume moving up through continental Europe.

The forecaster has also warned that thunderstorms may travel across the Northeast. Picture: Getty