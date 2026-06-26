A similar heatwave occurring in the climate of 1976 would be 3.5C cooler, the scientists from the World Weather Attribution group said

A woman walks with an umbrella on London Bridge in front of Tower Bridge in central London as the heat wave continues in the UK breaking historic temperature measurement records. Picture: Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The June heatwave gripping the UK and Europe would have been virtually impossible in 1976, with climate change fuelling extreme heat, analysis shows.

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A rapid assessment of the extremely hot and humid conditions over much of north, western and central Europe found it was the most severe heatwave ever recorded across the region. The UK has seen temperatures break June records dating back to the infamous summer of 1976, while France has recorded its hottest day ever and temperatures have soared elsewhere in Europe, with widespread disruption and pressure on people’s health. The analysis found both the daytime highs and overnight temperatures seen during the current heatwave would be virtually impossible at this time of year under the climate of 50 years ago. Read more: LIVE: Wildfire rages as extreme heat alert extended and hospitals declare critical incidents while heatwave rages on Read more: ‘My booth reached 48C’: London bus drivers speak out about stifling working conditions in the heatwave

Signs on blinds covering fridges in the chilled food aisle of a Sainsbury's supermarket, alert customers that they have been pulled down to keep food cool during the extreme heat, in Guildford, on the south coast of England on June 25, 2026. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images

A similar heatwave occurring in the climate of 1976 would be 3.5C cooler, the scientists from the World Weather Attribution group said. The scientists also said the sweltering overnight temperatures keeping many people awake are about 100 times more likely today than they were just 23 years ago during the deadly 2003 European heatwave, and the daytime peaks are about 10 times more likely. The humidity seen in the current heatwave is a growing danger, they warned, with nearly half (45 per cent) of 854 cities across 30 European countries breaking or expected in late June to break their “wet bulb globe temperature” record – a measure of heat stress and the body’s ability to cool itself through sweating. For the UK and Ireland, heat stress records were broken in more than half the cities in the analysis.

People crowd the beach to enjoy the sunshine in Brighton, on the south coast of England on June 25, 2026, during a heatwave. Picture: CARLOS JASSO / AFP via Getty Images

The heat is being driven by a blocked high-pressure pattern known as a heat dome, that traps hot air over Europe and draws up warm air from the Sahara. The scientists used observed and forecast temperature data to analyse the hottest three-day period across a swathe of Europe under the heat dome and compared it with similar extreme periods in a cooler climate. They found the record-breaking heat was unequivocally driven by climate change. Dr Theodore Keeping, extreme weather and wildfire researcher at Imperial College London, said: “The science of how climate change is worsening heatwaves is settled. “Continued fossil fuel emissions are directly responsible for the disruption people are experiencing this week in their homes, schools and workplaces.”

A person shields their face from the heat of the sun with a fan, in central London on June 25, 2026, during a heatwave. Picture: Brook Mitchell / AFP via Getty Images