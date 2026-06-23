He warned that climate chaos is “accelerating before our eyes” while the arrival of the El Nino warming weather phenomenon this summer risks “blowing the house down”

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech during the Climate Innovation Forum, part of London Climate Action Week, at the Guildhall in central London, on June 23. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

London is “cooking”, the United Nations chief has warned, as he argued that the world cannot double down on fossil fuels in the face of devastating climate change.

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UN secretary general Antonio Guterres referenced Charles Dickens’ novel A Tale Of Two Cities in a major address at London Climate Action Week as the capital swelters in a severe heatwave. Speaking at the event on Tuesday, Mr Guterres said: “Crisis brings clarity and here in London – the city of Dickens – it is clear that our world is facing a ‘tale of two crises’. “A climate crisis is pushing us deeper towards higher temperatures and closer to catastrophic tipping points and an energy crisis exposing the folly of a world hooked on hydrocarbons. “On the surface, these crises may seem separate, but they share the same destructive origin: fossil fuels.” Read more: Dramatic thunderstorms sweep across UK bringing 30,000 lightning strikes and flash floods - as ‘40C’ ‘heat dome’ arrives Read more: 'We are all at risk': Dire warning from ambulance chief as Britain faces 40C heatwave

People seek shade, use umbrellas and fans, and spend time in parks as hot weather continues in London, United Kingdom, on June 22, 2026. Picture: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images

His address coincides with an unprecedented heatwave hitting the UK this week, which has sparked fears over the impact of extreme heat on health, schools, workplaces and transport. Temperatures are expected to smash the June record set in 1976 by several degrees as human-driven climate change intensifies the impact of a “heat-dome” settling over western Europe. “London isn’t just calling. It’s cooking,” the UN chief said. He warned that climate chaos is “accelerating before our eyes” while the arrival of the El Nino warming weather phenomenon this summer risks “blowing the house down” as it compounds the escalating impacts. But his speech also comes against a backdrop of the ongoing Middle East conflict, which continues to drive global market volatility as fossil fuel prices surge. Mr Guterres said the twin crises “demand the same answer” – namely, a “fast, fair transition to clean energy and a surge in adaptation, resilience and climate justice for those already facing climate harm”.

People seek shade, use umbrellas and fans, and spend time in parks as hot weather continues in London, United Kingdom, on June 22, 2026. Picture: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images

During the address, the UN chief announced the launch of an AI environmental transparency initiative, calling on technology firms to share information on their carbon, water and land footprint, and to commit to powering data centres with renewable energy amid growing concerns over the sector’s impact. He also called on governments to tackle planet-heating methane emissions, warning that voluntary actions are no longer enough to deliver reductions to the greenhouse gas that could act as an emergency brake on near-term warming. While the 2015 UN Paris Agreement saw countries commit to pursue efforts to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels to avoid the worst impacts, Mr Guterres noted that scientists now say average annual temperatures will exceed this key threshold. “The task before us is to strictly limit the overshoot, shorten its duration, and bring temperatures down below 1.5C as fast as possible,” he said. “Every fraction of a degree matters. Every moment counts. Because the higher and longer the overshoot, the greater the risk of crossing planetary tipping points that trigger irreversible change.”

Thunderstorms broke out on the second day of the heatwave with spectacular electrical activity and torrential rain with over 15mm of rain in a few hours. Picture: Andrew Lalchan Photography/Alamy Live News

Mr Guterres pointed to a briefing released by the UN Scientific Advisory Board on Tuesday that outlined what passing these critical limits would mean for different planetary systems. This includes coral reefs being pushed towards collapse, accelerating loss of ice sheets that would lock in sea-level rise, shifting the Amazon rainforest towards savanna-like conditions and the weakening of major ocean circulation systems that regulate global weather and rainfall. “The Earth’s tipping points are like objects in a car mirror. They are far closer than they appear,” he warned. The UN chief said the conflict in the Middle East has “unleashed the mother of all energy shocks” that also comes as a debt, food and development shock for many poorer countries. “These twin crises have once again exposed the limits of an outdated model of development – a model powered by fossil fuels, where a single conflict can upend global energy supply, and a single chokepoint can send prices soaring,” he said. “The lesson is clear – this model has no future,” he added.