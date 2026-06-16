Schoffel Walsingham Linen Shirt. Picture: LBC

By EJ Ward

The hot weather is finally on us, and it’s left all of us asking the same question: What can a man wear that looks smart but isn’t massively hot?

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The answer I keep hearing is a linen shirt. Up until now, my experiences with the fabric have been like the cartoon cat and mouse in The Simpsons, I found them both Itchy and Scratchy. But determined to find a solution to summer dressing, I decided to test two premium options on a recent week away. Embracing the "one-bag travel" philosophy, I drastically cut down on my luggage and took only these two shirts with me. The results? Wow, were they good. They washed easily, dried incredibly quickly, looked effortlessly stylish, and—crucially—did not need ironing. As the explorer and former British Army officer Levison Wood puts it, a reliable linen shirt is his ultimate travel essential because it "packs well and it doesn’t matter if it’s creased, you can just slip it on." He notes that even in the most remote environments, "there is often a time and a place that you need to look smart." You really don’t have to be trekking through a forgotten mountain pass to appreciate that logic, either. In fact, these shirts have completely changed my daily routine. I now keep one permanently rolled up inside a waterproof dry bag at the bottom of my work bag. On those unpredictable days when I urgently need a clean, smart shirt at a moment's notice, I can pull it out, throw it on, and know I look respectable without having to worry about wrinkles.

Here is how my two travel companions held up. Schoffel Walsingham Linen Shirt (Blue Stripe) | £90 Schoffel is renowned for its country-wear pedigree, and the Walsingham lives up to that reputation. The blue stripe gives it a classic, timeless aesthetic that pairs just as well with tailored shorts for a seaside lunch as it does with chinos for dinner. What struck me most was the texture. Any fears of that dreaded "itchy" linen feeling evaporated immediately. The fabric is exceptionally soft against the skin, breathable in the midday heat, and it recovered beautifully from being shoved into a travel backpack. At £90, it offers fantastic value for a premium shirt that performs this well under pressure.

Schoffel Walsingham Linen Shirt (Blue Stripe) | £90. Picture: LBC

R.M. Williams Newman Classic Linen Shirt (Steel Blue) | £125 Stepping up slightly in price, the Australian outback icon R.M. Williams delivers a masterclass in rugged elegance with the Newman. The steel blue shade is deep and versatile, offering a slightly sharper, more contemporary look. The weight of this linen feels incredibly premium—substantial enough to hold its shape and look smart, yet woven loosely enough to allow for maximum airflow. It mastered the one-bag travel test effortlessly; after a quick wash, it dried in no time at all and developed that perfect, relaxed drape that entirely bypasses the need for an iron.

R.M. Williams Newman Classic Linen Shirt (Steel Blue) | £125. Picture: LBC

The Perfect Pairing: MR MARVIS The Originals Cosmics Shorts | £89 Of course, a great summer shirt needs the right pair of shorts to complete the look. To round out my minimalist packing list, I paired both shirts with The Originals Cosmics from MR MARVIS—their timeless, dark blue stretch cotton men's shorts. Right from the start, the experience was impressive. They arrived amazingly beautifully packaged and felt incredibly premium before I even put them on. Once I did, I absolutely loved them; they are amazingly comfortable and live up to the brand's promise of an ultimate fit that hasn't changed since they first introduced the design back in 2016. It's the subtle, refined details that really elevate them: The Comfort: An elasticated waistband and a classic button fly with an engraved front closure button. The Storage: A brilliant signature hidden zip pocket inside the right-hand pocket (perfect for keeping travel essentials secure) alongside a single welt back pocket with a velcro closure. They are the definition of an icon made even more iconic, and they paired effortlessly with both the Schoffel and R.M. Williams shirts.

The refined MR MARVIS octagon emblem embroidered discreetly on the bottom hem in a matching dark blue shade. Picture: LBC