This comes in the midst of the fifth heatwave of the summer, with an amber warning for extreme heat issued for Thursday as the thermometer looks set to rise to as high as 38C in some parts of England

There are no laws for minimum or maximum indoor working temperatures. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Most Britons want to see laws on maximum workplace temperature limits, polling suggests, as parts of the UK battle more extreme heat.

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A YouGov survey of more than 2,000 UK adults for Friends of the Earth found almost four-fifths (79%) of those quizzed supported the Government introducing a legal maximum temperature for workplaces. There are no laws for minimum or maximum indoor working temperatures, and while guidance exists for minimum temperatures in workplaces there is none for maximum temperatures – an increasing risk as climate change fuels more extreme heat. The high level of support for legal maximum workplace temperatures comes in the midst of the fifth heatwave of the summer, with an amber warning for extreme heat issued for Thursday as the thermometer looks set to rise to as high as 38C in some parts of England. The UK is battling worsening extreme weather such as heatwaves, drought and wildfires fuelled by climate change, which is mostly driven by burning fossil fuels for power plants, vehicles, home heating and industry. The summer has been beset by multiple heatwaves which have broken records, led to thousands of deaths, closed schools, caused transport disruption and affected staff working in hospitals. Read More: UK braces for 38C scorcher with fifth heatwave of summer set to bring searing new high Read More: Sixth UK heatwave to hit these UK locations the hardest

The UK is battling worsening extreme weather such as heatwaves, drought and wildfires. Picture: Getty

Earlier this year, the independent advisory Climate Change Committee said the Government should set workplace maximum temperature regulations to protect workers from excess heat and encourage companies to install cooling measures, as part of a raft of measures to cope with the climate crisis. Unions are also calling for new laws on maximum working temperatures, and the polling suggests the British public agrees – with less than one in 10 of those quizzed (9%) opposing the measure. Rosie Downes, head of campaigns at Friends of the Earth, said the summer’s heat may seem exceptional but as the planet warms it will be remembered as increasingly unremarkable, which she said “should be a sobering thought for us all”. “The Government can’t afford to bury its head in the sand any longer, the wolf is already at the door,” she said. “Setting a maximum workplace temperature is a much-needed way to protect people from the impacts of our warming climate.”

Unions are also calling for new laws on maximum working temperatures, and the polling suggests the British public agrees. Picture: Alamy