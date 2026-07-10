Heatwave to last days longer than first predicted - with at least 29C forecast until the end of next week
The scorching temperatures are set to drag on as the UK continues to struggle with the third heatwave of the summer
The latest heatwave is now expected to last several days longer than initially forecast, as temperatures of at least 29C look set to continue until the end of next week.
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Forecasters say the latest spell of hot weather is set to keep the UK sweating for well beyond initial predictions, as the current run of high temperatures looks set to stretch beyond the third heatwave of the summer.
In London, the 30C weather is currently forecast to stretch to next Thursday, 16th July and temperatures are not set to drop to the twenties until the end of the month, when the capital will be met with relief in the form of patches of rain.
Thursday saw another record-breaking day of heat, as the UK marked its eighth day at or above 34C in one calendar year, smashing the previous high of seven days, set in the summers of 1976 and 2020.
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On Friday, temperatures across the UK remain in the thirties in Coventry, Leicester, Sheffield, Birmingham and Cardiff, and is set to continue across the weekend.
Millions more people will be banned from using hosepipes as officials warned that drought conditions are increasingly likely across East Anglia, Devon and Cornwall.
Anglian Water warned on Friday that a hosepipe ban would be in place for its more than five million customers in the East of England.
The hosepipe ban is in already place for areas in Kent under South East Water, including Ashford, Canterbury, Faversham, Maidstone, Sevenoaks, Snodland, Tenterden and Tunbridge Wells.
From Friday, that list will extend to include parts of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
From Saturday, the ban will be coming into force for parts of the East of England under Anglian water, including parts of Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire.
Customers will not be allowed to use hosepipes for watering gardens, washing cars or filling swimming and paddling pools from 1am on Saturday, but the utility has asked that people “live within the spirit of these restrictions immediately”.
Dr Geoff Darch, head of strategic asset planning for Anglian Water, said: “This year has been exceptionally hot and dry, and we’re already into the third heatwave of the summer.
“Every day of sustained hot weather increases the challenge of balancing supply and demand, and we are now at the point where we need to ask customers to help by hanging up the hosepipe, letting lawns go brown, cars go dirty and using water even more wisely to help protect the environment and ensure water remains available for all customers.”
Cambridge Water announced a temporary hosepipe ban for its 350,000 customers, marking the first time in three decades it has introduced such a restriction.
In a notice on Thursday afternoon, the company said its teams are working around the clock to maintain supplies, but local water resources “are now under significant pressure” with demand reaching record levels after low rainfall.
South East Water introduced a ban on July 3 for areas of Kent, including those in Ashford, Canterbury, Faversham, Maidstone, Sevenoaks, Snodland, Tenterden and Tunbridge Wells.
Hosepipe restrictions are also set to come into force for about one million Southern Water customers across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight on Friday.