The scorching temperatures are set to drag on as the UK continues to struggle with the third heatwave of the summer

The heatwave is set to drag on for Brits who are battling the scorching temperatures. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

The latest heatwave is now expected to last several days longer than initially forecast, as temperatures of at least 29C look set to continue until the end of next week.

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The latest heatwave has smashed records in the UK prompting a hosepipe ban. Picture: Getty

On Friday, temperatures across the UK remain in the thirties in Coventry, Leicester, Sheffield, Birmingham and Cardiff, and is set to continue across the weekend. Millions more people will be banned from using hosepipes as officials warned that drought conditions are increasingly likely across East Anglia, Devon and Cornwall. Anglian Water warned on Friday that a hosepipe ban would be in place for its more than five million customers in the East of England. The hosepipe ban is in already place for areas in Kent under South East Water, including Ashford, Canterbury, Faversham, Maidstone, Sevenoaks, Snodland, Tenterden and Tunbridge Wells. From Friday, that list will extend to include parts of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Temperatures have continued to climb across the capital as Londoners try to stay cool. Picture: Getty

From Saturday, the ban will be coming into force for parts of the East of England under Anglian water, including parts of Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire. Customers will not be allowed to use hosepipes for watering gardens, washing cars or filling swimming and paddling pools from 1am on Saturday, but the utility has asked that people “live within the spirit of these restrictions immediately”. Dr Geoff Darch, head of strategic asset planning for Anglian Water, said: “This year has been exceptionally hot and dry, and we’re already into the third heatwave of the summer. “Every day of sustained hot weather increases the challenge of balancing supply and demand, and we are now at the point where we need to ask customers to help by hanging up the hosepipe, letting lawns go brown, cars go dirty and using water even more wisely to help protect the environment and ensure water remains available for all customers.”

Millions more people across the UK will be banned from using hosepipes to water gardens or fill their paddling pools. Picture: Alamy