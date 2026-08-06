Heatwave conditions continued to bear down on shopper footfall in July, with the high street particularly badly affected, figures suggest.

The summer of extreme weather has seen two record-breaking heatwaves, in May and June, that led to more than 2,800 excess deaths. Two more heatwaves in July, the driest July in England and Wales since records began, have fuelled drought and wildfires.

Total UK footfall was down 2.1% on a year earlier, but an improvement on the 3.4% drop seen in June, according to British Retail Consortium (BRC)-Sensormatic data.

High street footfall was down 3.8% year-on-year in July, up from the June’s 6.2% fall.

Shopping centre footfall was also down, by 1.4% year-on-year, although this was up from June’s drop of 2.5%.

England recorded the weakest performance of any UK nation with an overall footfall drop of 3%, with London down 5.3%, highlighting the continued challenges facing larger urban centres during periods of extreme heat, Sensormatic said.