Two thirds of people struggled to sleep in June’s record-breaking heatwave, while someone felt unwell in nearly a quarter of families, polling shows.

The findings come as parts of the UK swelter in the summer’s third heatwave, after temperatures hit record highs for the time of year at the end of May and again at the end of June.

The environmental group said the findings showed the “brutal reality of dragging our feet on climate action in the UK” and urged the Government to make big polluters pay for some of the costs of cooling homes, protecting public health and making infrastructure resilient to the heat.

The heatwave also cost people extra money, and disrupted work, schooling, transport and even health appointments, the survey of more than 2,235 people by YouGov for Greenpeace shows.

Heatwaves are becoming more intense and frequent as a result of climate change caused by human activity – mostly burning fossil fuels – with the independent advisory Climate Change Committee warning that the UK is unprepared for the threats to the British way of life climate impacts pose.

In the last heatwave, temperatures reached a new high of 37.7C, beating the previous June record dating back from the summer of 1976, and combined with high humidity and “tropical nights” where temperatures do not drop below 20C.

The poll for Greenpeace found nearly half (44%) thought their home was uncomfortably or dangerously hot in the June heatwave.

More than a third (35%) spent extra money on fans, cooling, cold food or drinks, while one in eight (13%) had to throw away food because it spoiled and the same number had trouble travelling because of heat-related disruption.

The biggest issue in the heatwave was getting a decent night’s rest, with 65% of those quizzed saying they struggled to sleep.

But 23% also said they or someone in their household felt unwell because of the heat, highlighting the health dangers of heatwaves, while a small proportion (2%) found a medical, dental, care or support appointment was cancelled, delayed or missed.

Nearly one in 10 (9%) said they were unable to work, had to stop work early or lost working hours, while more than a quarter (27%) said they were less productive and three in five said their workplace was too hot.

And 8% suffered disruptions with their child’s school, nursery or childcare, the poll found.

The survey also found that nearly half of those quizzed (46%) thought the upgrades to UK infrastructure needed to enable the country to cope with rising temperatures and heatwaves should be paid for by a levy on companies with high carbon emissions – making it the most popular option.

Reducing public spending in other areas, increasing taxes or government borrowing polled very poorly, while one in eight people (13%) said they did not think the upgrades were necessary.