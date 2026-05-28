A number of people, mainly youngsters, have died after getting into difficulty in open water. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A teenage boy has died after swimming in a pond in Kent - becoming the 10th person to die in open water amid the UK's record-breaking heatwave.

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Police were called to Galley Hill Road in Swanscombe at 2.55pm on Wednesday following a report of concern for a swimmer in a pond. Kent Fire and Rescue Service and the South East Coast Ambulance Service attended and sadly the body of a teenage boy was recovered was recovered. He has not yet been named or pictured. His death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and a report will be prepared for the coroner. It comes as nine other people, mainly youngsters, across the UK have died after getting into difficulty in open water.

Aerial view of the pond. Picture: Bing

Authorities were called to Galley Hill Road in Swanscombe, Kent. Picture: Google

The latest death was announced on Wednesday morning after a body was found in the search for a 12-year-old boy who went missing in a river in Lancashire. He has since been named as Junior Slater from Clayton-le-Woods. He was last seen with friends entering the River Ribble in Ribchester at about 2pm on Tuesday. In a tribute released through the force, his family said: “Our little blue-eyed boy. He will be truly missed. He was the life and soul of our lives. Words can’t describe how we are feeling right now. We will forever love you Junior.” Reco Puttock, 13, died in hospital after being pulled from the water at a popular swimming spot in Halifax at around 3.20pm on Monday. Abbie Carmody-Pepper, 19, drowned during a day out at County Dublin beach on Sunday. Two other boys and a 15-year-old girl lost their lives in Lincolnshire, West and South Yorkshire, as well as Warwickshire over the weekend. Then hours later, the body of the girl was recovered from a lake at a country park in Warwickshire.

Reco Puttock, 13, was pulled from the water in Halifax. Picture: Handout

Abbie Carmody-Pepper, 19, drowned during a day out at County Dublin beach on Sunday. Picture: Handout

Declan Sawyer, 15, drowned over the Bank Holiday in Swanholme Lakes near Lincoln. Picture: Handout

Phil Crow, 68, went into cardiac arrest trying to save his grandaugther in Cornish waters. Picture: Handout

South Yorkshire Police also responded to reports that a teenager had gone into the lake at Rother Valley County Park in Rotherham. His body was recovered in the early hours of Tuesday. Emergency services recovered his body in the early hours of this morning. It came a day after 15-year-old Declan Sawyer drowned at Swanholme Lakes in Lincoln at around 2.30pm on Sunday. A man in his 60s also died from cardiac arrest after trying to save a relative who got into difficulty in the water at a Cornish beach on Monday. Phil Crow, 68, was hailed as a hero for trying to save his granddaughter before going into cardiac arrest in the sea at Tregirls Beach in Padstow, Cornwall at around 3.50pm. The RNLI has warned of the "very real risk" of swimming in open water during the heatwave.

Aerial view of Weymouth beach. Picture: Alamy