The smouldering remains of a wildfire that broke out between Derbyshire and Greater Manchester. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Wildfires are blazing in 19 locations across England and Wales as the UK continues to bake, with more heat-health warnings issued for much of the country.

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Wildfires are blazing in 19 locations across England and Wales as the UK continues to bake, with more heat-health warnings issued for much of the country. Seven English regions have been issued with yellow alerts between Tuesday and Friday by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) this week as the Met Office forecasts temperature peaks of 33C in south-central regions. Emergency services are currently dealing with 19 active wildfire incidents, with fire and rescue teams dealing with a combination of large moorland and agricultural fires, according to the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC). The NFCC said that latest assessments show “severe wildfire risk” remains across large parts of England and Wales, with some locations continuing to have “extreme risk”. A major incident has been declared for wildfires in North Wales and in Glossop, Derbyshire in the Peak District. "The heatwave continues for much of the UK this week where we could see temperatures peak on Wednesday, possibly a high of 33 degrees Celsius in some parts of southern-central England," Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon told the Press Association. Read more: Summer could be ‘deadliest on record’ - as thousands feared dead in early summer heatwaves Read more: As Britain swelters through its third heatwave, cutting water waste has never mattered more

A major incident has been declared on between Tintwistle Moor in Glossop, Derbyshire and Dovecote Reservoir as high winds and a severe heatwave caused a wildfire. Picture: Getty

He added: “Temperatures through much of this week for southern-central parts of England are into the low 30s, and mid to high 20s are even possible elsewhere. “It’s going to be a sunny and warm week for the vast majority of the UK as high pressure remains in charge of our weather regime and is leading to clearer skies for many and lack of rainfall for many as well.” However, temperatures are set to ease by the second half of the week. He added: “What we can say as we get towards the weekend, we can see a slight dip in the temperatures to come. “So rather than the low 30s that we’ve seen through much of the week, by Saturday we’re looking at peak temperatures possibly in the mid-to-high 20s for many. “That’s largely because although high pressure is still in charge, we’re seeing more of a northerly influence, which is just helping to drop temperature slightly; still widely above average, and still warm and pleasant for many. “But not the kind of peak figures that we’ll see through much this week and that we saw through last week as well.” The North West, South West, South East, East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England and London have all been given yellow heat-health alerts by the UKHSA, with the North East and Yorkshire and the Humber regions spared.

Temperatures are set to ease by the second half of the week. Picture: Getty