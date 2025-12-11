Women suffering from heavy bleeding on periods costs NHS millions as analysis declares 'silent crisis'
Experts have described the issue as a "silent crisis" in women's health
The mismanaged care of women suffering from heavy bleeding while on their period is costing the NHS millions of pounds, according to a new analysis.
Listen to this article
Described as a "silent crisis" among women's health, experts say that thousands of patients could be treated earlier in the community rather than in hospital.
The condition can be treated with hormonal contraceptives or tranexamic acid, a medicine that controls bleeding, but in some cases, the blood loss can cause anaemia leading to women needing a blood transfusion.
For the study, researchers from Anglia Ruskin University looked at the number of women who were given this line of treatment in hospitals.
Read more: Resident doctors in England to reconsider pre-Christmas strike after new Government offer
Read more: Hospitals declare critical incidents as schools shut and No 10 encourages face masks amid 'super-flu tidal wave'
The team analysed data from 98 NHS gynaecology units between January and June 2024.
Some 1,332 women went to hospital during that time, receiving a total of 3,025 units of red blood cells.
The mean cost per hospital admission was estimated at £2,972, with the average cost of post-discharge care at £1,735. Researchers suggest this is the equivalent of a little over £13 million over 12 months.
Dr Bassel Wattar, an associate professor of reproductive medicine at Anglia Ruskin University, who led the study, said: “This is a silent crisis in women’s health.
"We are seeing thousands of women admitted to hospital for a condition that could often be managed earlier and more effectively in the community."
Most patients had additional treatment such as tranexamic acid, iron supplements or hormonal therapy, and one in five were discharged from hospital while still anaemic.
Dr Wattar added: "Current guidelines and services offered in the NHS do not offer a clear pathway for managing acute heavy menstrual bleeding efficiently.
"This mismanagement leads to women are being discharged with temporary fixes, often still anaemic, and left to navigate long waiting lists for definitive care."
Janet Lindsay, chief executive at Wellbeing of Women, said: "This study shows that we cannot afford to dismiss heavy menstrual bleeding as just a period.
"The impact of heavy menstrual bleeding on women’s lives is real and it can be debilitating. They may fear leaving the house, be forced to take days off work or school, or cancel plans with loved ones.
"No one should have to get to the point of being hospitalised because of heavy menstrual bleeding, especially when treatments exist which could help avoid this escalation."
Dr Sue Mann, national clinical director in women’s health at NHS England, said: "It's vital that women experiencing heavy bleeding seek help from the NHS before it leads to serious conditions such as chronic anaemia, so please do come forward for support.
"We’re working hard to ensure it is more convenient for women to access care by boosting NHS community support, with most local areas establishing specialist women health hubs which provide menstrual care, alongside improving the education and training of healthcare professionals."