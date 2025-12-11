Experts have described the issue as a "silent crisis" in women's health

By Alex Storey

The mismanaged care of women suffering from heavy bleeding while on their period is costing the NHS millions of pounds, according to a new analysis.

Described as a "silent crisis" among women's health, experts say that thousands of patients could be treated earlier in the community rather than in hospital. The condition can be treated with hormonal contraceptives or tranexamic acid, a medicine that controls bleeding, but in some cases, the blood loss can cause anaemia leading to women needing a blood transfusion. For the study, researchers from Anglia Ruskin University looked at the number of women who were given this line of treatment in hospitals.

The team analysed data from 98 NHS gynaecology units between January and June 2024. Some 1,332 women went to hospital during that time, receiving a total of 3,025 units of red blood cells. The mean cost per hospital admission was estimated at £2,972, with the average cost of post-discharge care at £1,735. Researchers suggest this is the equivalent of a little over £13 million over 12 months. Dr Bassel Wattar, an associate professor of reproductive medicine at Anglia Ruskin University, who led the study, said: “This is a silent crisis in women’s health. "We are seeing thousands of women admitted to hospital for a condition that could often be managed earlier and more effectively in the community." Most patients had additional treatment such as tranexamic acid, iron supplements or hormonal therapy, and one in five were discharged from hospital while still anaemic.