Yellow weather warnings are in place for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, where 30mm to 40mm of rain is likely

Cyclist braves torrential rain in London. Picture: PjrTravel/Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Weather warnings for rain have been issued for parts of the UK as temperatures across the country are expected to drop to single digits later this week, according to the Met Office.

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More heavy rainfall is likely to hit the South West of England on Tuesday, and yellow weather warnings are in place for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, where 30mm to 40mm of rain is likely to fall widely. Some localised areas where the rain persists could have downpours of 60mm to 90mm, the Met Office said. A slow-moving band of heavy rain broke out over the South West on Sunday, and more than 25 areas in England were identified as at risk of possible floods by the Environment Agency. Some 12 flood alerts were still in place in England on Monday, most across Devon and Cornwall. Read more: What will the weather be like in December and could there be a white Christmas? Read more: Brits brace for ‘early arrival of winter’ as snow and frost to hit parts of UK

Rain and spray create poor driving conditions on A30 near Exeter, Devon. Picture: nidpor/Alamy

Dan Stroud, senior operational meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “We’ve got a weather front approaching from the west of us now, it’s making slow and erratic progress eastwards. “It’s likely to become slow-moving during the course of Tuesday morning across parts of Devon and Cornwall, and this is likely to add extra rain to that part of the world that already saw some significant rain there yesterday.” Motorists have been warned that spray and flooding could create difficult driving conditions, and downpours could also create a small risk of flooding to homes and businesses, according to the Met Office. The weather warnings for rain covering Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly will come into force from 10am on Tuesday and will end at 11.59pm. Northern Ireland and West Wales may also have heavy rain, but no warnings have been issued because of less sodden ground.

By Friday, another weather front may bring hill snow across Wales, the Pennines, and parts of Scotland. Picture: JASPERIMAGE/Alamy