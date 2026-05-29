On Saturday periods of heavier rain will move into western areas, including heavy and potential thundery showers to parts of Northern Ireland, while it will be dry in other areas

Shoppers shelter under their umbrellas in Bridport. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Heavy rain is set to hit parts of the UK on Saturday after a record-breaking spell of hot weather, forecasters said.

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Temperatures on Friday will remain above average for much of the UK, and potentially in the high 20s in the south and east, the Met Office said. On Saturday periods of heavier rain will move into western areas, including heavy and potential thundery showers to parts of Northern Ireland, while it will be dry in other areas, Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said. And Sunday will be a day of sunshine and showers. Mr Madge said: “After a lengthy and historic hot spell of days in the UK above 30C, today is very likely to be the first day which breaks that series. Read More: Will June 2026 be even hotter than May? Read More: Boy, 14, becomes 12th person to die in water during hot spell

Fans sit in rain ponchos prior to the 3rd Vitality IT20 match between England and South Africa at Trent Bridge. Picture: Getty

“We are still expecting above average temperatures for parts of the south and east, and these could be in the high 20s, and temperatures will remain above average for much of the UK. “Although some locations may remain in heatwave conditions for a little longer, there is a general cooling trend across the UK as air from the Atlantic will start to dominate bringing a more changeable pattern of periods of rain and brighter interludes into the early part of next week. “Today there will be some rain into western areas, especially western Scotland. Tomorrow there will be periods of heavier rain moving into western areas especially heavy and potential thundery showers to parts of Northern Ireland. Still fine and dry for most. “Sunday a day of sunshine and showers, remaining warm in the south east.”