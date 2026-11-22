The Met Office has issued a warning for rain on Sunday. Picture: Rod Olukoya/Alamy

By Alex Storey

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Sunday across parts of the UK.

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Heavy rain is set to batter the South West, covering areas of Exeter, Plymouth and Cornwall. The Met Office has issued the warning, which has been in place since 6am and will last all day. Chief forecaster Matthew Lehnert said: "Within the warning area, 20-40mm of rain is likely quite widely, but some parts of south Devon and Cornwall could see 60-80mm. Read more: Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may choose to become private citizens in Prince Williams’ sweeping changes, new book reveals Read more: Burnham says Britain's EU deal will benefit 'ordinary people' despite the Tories' claims it could push up bills

Busy Central London pedestrian crossing with crowds of people carrying umbrellas in wet weather. Picture: Rod Olukoya/Alamy

"Over Dartmoor, there is a chance of more than 100mm falling through the day. "This slow-moving band of rain will gradually ease on Sunday night, but flooding and travel disruption is possible within the warning area, with south Devon and south Cornwall more likely to see higher totals." After two consecutive nights of the country recording the lowest temperatures of the season, overnight on Saturday was not as chilly. The UK saw its coldest night since January 9 overnight on Friday as a low of minus 10.6C was recorded at Tulloch Bridge in the Scottish Highlands.