Heavy rain batters parts of UK as Met Office issues yellow warning to last all day
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A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Sunday across parts of the UK.
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Heavy rain is set to batter the South West, covering areas of Exeter, Plymouth and Cornwall.
The Met Office has issued the warning, which has been in place since 6am and will last all day.
Chief forecaster Matthew Lehnert said: "Within the warning area, 20-40mm of rain is likely quite widely, but some parts of south Devon and Cornwall could see 60-80mm.
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"Over Dartmoor, there is a chance of more than 100mm falling through the day.
"This slow-moving band of rain will gradually ease on Sunday night, but flooding and travel disruption is possible within the warning area, with south Devon and south Cornwall more likely to see higher totals."
After two consecutive nights of the country recording the lowest temperatures of the season, overnight on Saturday was not as chilly.
The UK saw its coldest night since January 9 overnight on Friday as a low of minus 10.6C was recorded at Tulloch Bridge in the Scottish Highlands.
On Saturday night, temperatures dropped to around minus 7C, accompanied by widespread frost, in rural spots across Scotland and northern England, with figures in the low single digits and only "a touch of" frost in the Midlands and Wales, according to the forecaster.
Through Sunday, heavy rain will plague the South West, but the rest of the south, as well as Northern Ireland, will be dry and cloudy while the north is cold and sunny.
It comes after the first snow warning of the season, with more than an inch recorded in parts of northern England on Tuesday.
A yellow cold health alert is in force for the North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber until 9am on Tuesday.
The alert means weather conditions could lead to an increased use of healthcare services and a greater risk to life for vulnerable people, the UK Health Security Agency said.