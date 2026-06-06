Brighter weather is forecast in the South East on Sunday, where it will feel warmer, but changeable weather is expected to continue next week

England’s third day of the first Rothesay Test against New Zealand at Lord’s in London was interrupted by rain several times. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Parts of the UK may enjoy warmer weather on Sunday after downpours and strong winds battered the UK on Saturday, forecasters have said.

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Rain clearing to the east on Saturday evening will allow a drier and clearer spell to develop overnight, the Met Office said. While cloudy weather and rain will move back into the west later in the night, temperatures will remain mild with winds easing across the south, the forecaster added. It comes after England’s day three of the first Rothesay Test against New Zealand at Lord’s in London was interrupted by rain several times, while lots of umbrellas were out at a wet and windy Derby in Epsom, Surrey. Read More: In pictures: Royals gather in rainy Cotswolds as King's nephew weds NHS nurse Read More: Christmas Day comes early for punters as Aidan O'Brien wins 12th Derby

Umbrellas were out at a wet and windy Derby in Epsom, Surrey. Picture: Getty

The North West is expected to be cloudy and wet on Sunday, with the rain turning heavy and possibly thundery in places. But brighter weather is forecast towards the South East where it will be feeling warmer, the Met Office said. Yellow warnings for wind were issued for London, the South East and the south west of England on Saturday, as “unseasonably strong winds” could cause disruption, the forecaster said. Wind gusts of more than 50 mph were recorded in the South West, with blasts of up to 74 mph in Needles on the Isle of Wight.

Spectators brave the heavy rain showers watching The Colonelâs Review ahead of The Kings Birthday Parade in London. Picture: Getty