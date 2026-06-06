Parts of the UK to enjoy warmer weather on Sunday after heavy rain battered Lord's and Epsom Derby
Brighter weather is forecast in the South East on Sunday, where it will feel warmer, but changeable weather is expected to continue next week
Parts of the UK may enjoy warmer weather on Sunday after downpours and strong winds battered the UK on Saturday, forecasters have said.
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Rain clearing to the east on Saturday evening will allow a drier and clearer spell to develop overnight, the Met Office said.
While cloudy weather and rain will move back into the west later in the night, temperatures will remain mild with winds easing across the south, the forecaster added.
It comes after England’s day three of the first Rothesay Test against New Zealand at Lord’s in London was interrupted by rain several times, while lots of umbrellas were out at a wet and windy Derby in Epsom, Surrey.
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The North West is expected to be cloudy and wet on Sunday, with the rain turning heavy and possibly thundery in places.
But brighter weather is forecast towards the South East where it will be feeling warmer, the Met Office said.
Yellow warnings for wind were issued for London, the South East and the south west of England on Saturday, as “unseasonably strong winds” could cause disruption, the forecaster said.
Wind gusts of more than 50 mph were recorded in the South West, with blasts of up to 74 mph in Needles on the Isle of Wight.
Meanwhile temperatures remained rather cool in most of the country on Saturday, varying between 10C in Aberdeen, Scotland, in the morning and 18C in Wittering, West Sussex, in the afternoon.
Changeable weather will continue next week with showers and longer spells of rain, with possible sunnier interludes.
Temperatures are expected to remain around or just below average for this point in June, according to the forecaster.