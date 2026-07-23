A heckler crashed her car after shouting a slur at Nigel Farage out of the vehicle's window.

A woman can be heard shouting “w****r” at Mr Farage as she passes by.

A grey Vauxhall Astra drives past the group with the window down.

Mr Farage shared a video of him and some colleagues standing beside a road.

The driver in the Astra rear ends the car in front which was waiting at the lights.

But she doesn’t see a queue of cars in front of her waiting at a red light.

A crowd of onlookers watches on in horror as the crash unfolds before Mr Farage can be heard saying: “She won’t be doing that again in a hurry.”

Mr Farage shared the footage with the caption: “This lady shouted abuse at me and then crashed her own car.

“That’s what you might call instant karma!”

Nigel Farage will face Count Binface along with multiple other candidates in the Clacton by-election on August 13 after quitting as an MP on July 7.