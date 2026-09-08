The billionaire, whose estimated net worth is thought to be around £3 billion, has announced his move to Europe

Hedge fund tycoon who paid £330million in tax last year quits UK amid exodus of wealthy under Labour. Picture: PA

By Danielle de Wolfe

A successful hedge fund tycoon who paid around £330million in tax last year has revealed his decision to leave the UK as part of a growing wave of departing billionaires.

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Christopher Rokos, founder of investment firm Rokos Capital Management, is Britain’s third-biggest taxpayer, with his annual contribution to the UK economy equivalent to the 15,000 newly qualified social care workers. The billionaire, whose estimated net worth is thought to be around £3 billion, has announced his move to Europe, with the tycoon moving his residency to Greece and opening an office in Athens. Mr Rokos forms part of an exodus of wealthy entrepreneurs and investors under Labour, amid an ongoing fear of tax rises for the uber-wealthy. The tycoon, who donated £190 million to Cambridge University earlier this year, reportedly cited reasons including non-domiciled resident payments, inheritance tax concerns and private school fees. Read more: Britain's biggest employers to offer thousands of youngsters on benefits work experience in bid to drive down 'Neet' crisis Read more: When is the Budget? John Healey states 2026 date for first speech as Chancellor

Mr Rokos departure, as reported by Bloomberg, sees the billionaire join a growing list of billionaires moving abroad under Labour, joining shipping tycoon John Fredriksen and steel baron Lakshmi Mittal. The hedge fund tycoon, who paid himself £477 million last year, saw his $22 billion macro hedge fund thrive in the midst of a volatile period for global markets. The move is likely to mark an embarrassing blow for Chancellor John Healey, following his forthcoming Budget next month, after insisting he wanted 'Growth Britain'. It follows pushback surrounding claims of a mass exodus of millionaires from the UK, with Henley Private Wealth Migration, the source of many of the claims, initially reporting a “great wealth flight”.

Christopher Rokos, the founder of hedge fund Rokos Capital Management LLP (RCM), is the latest billionaire to leave the UK. Picture: Alamy