The US is yet to sign off on Patriot deliveries despite Ukraine saying it urgently needs more missile interceptors to counter growing waves of Russian missile and drone attacks.

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has reportedly delayed shipments of air defence systems for Ukraine. Picture: Alex Wong/Getty

By Jacob Paul

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has delayed sending 60 Patriot air defence to Ukraine, despite Kyiv requesting them for urgent use.

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Ukrainian firefighters work to put out a fire following massive Russian ballistic missile and drone strikes in Kyiv. Picture: TETIANA DZHAFAROVA/Getty

The outstanding allocation includes PAC-3 interceptors scheduled for delivery between September and December The interceptors include US-made PAC-3 and PAC-2 missiles, some of which are reportedly held in European arsenals and are being financed by Kyiv's Western allies. A further 20 or so PAC-2 interceptors, an older Patriot missile variant, have also been allocated to Ukraine but are awaiting approval for delivery, according to the Financial Times. A Pentagon spokesperson told the FT there had been no change in US policy regarding support for Ukraine, but declined to comment further on the weapons. "The Department of War has pursued multiple parallel lines of effort to accelerate transatlantic industrial co-operation on the Patriot air and missile defence system with European partners and Ukraine, and continues that work to this day," a spokesperson said. It comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to retaliate after Ukrainian drones struck two more major facilities overnight on Wednesday, despite Trump’s requests not to do so.