US 'delays shipments' of Patriot missiles to Ukraine despite warnings Russia is plotting fresh wave of strikes
The US is yet to sign off on Patriot deliveries despite Ukraine saying it urgently needs more missile interceptors to counter growing waves of Russian missile and drone attacks.
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US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has delayed sending 60 Patriot air defence to Ukraine, despite Kyiv requesting them for urgent use.
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President Donald Trump’s defence chief is reportedly yet to sign off on their delivery, stalling the arrival of the already pledged vital air defence systems amid warnings that Russian strikes could intensify.
Ukraine has repeatedly said it urgently needs more missile interceptors to counter growing waves of Russian missile and drone attacks.
New intelligence shows Russia is planning new strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed this week, warning “America itself is putting itself in a very unpleasant situation” by delaying shipments.
“Politically, it looks as if it is moving in step with what Putin wants: to force Ukraine into unfavourable compromises. But life and history are much longer than friendship, business, or partnership with a single person who is an aggressor,” Mr Zelenskyy added.
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The outstanding allocation includes PAC-3 interceptors scheduled for delivery between September and December
The interceptors include US-made PAC-3 and PAC-2 missiles, some of which are reportedly held in European arsenals and are being financed by Kyiv's Western allies.
A further 20 or so PAC-2 interceptors, an older Patriot missile variant, have also been allocated to Ukraine but are awaiting approval for delivery, according to the Financial Times.
A Pentagon spokesperson told the FT there had been no change in US policy regarding support for Ukraine, but declined to comment further on the weapons.
"The Department of War has pursued multiple parallel lines of effort to accelerate transatlantic industrial co-operation on the Patriot air and missile defence system with European partners and Ukraine, and continues that work to this day," a spokesperson said.
It comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to retaliate after Ukrainian drones struck two more major facilities overnight on Wednesday, despite Trump’s requests not to do so.
Last month, the US approved a sale of 500 Patriot PAC-3 missiles to Ukraine valued at about $2.1 billion, although deliveries are not expected until the early 2030s.
The sale marked one of the most significant steps to supply defensive weapons to Kyiv since the start of the second Trump administration.
The US State Department said the PAC-3 interceptor missiles would be "funded entirely" by Ukraine's allies in Europe and Canada.
It comes amid surging tensions after Ukraine sank a Russian naval corvette in a Libyan port using maritime drones.
Libya's eastern-based government said the corvette, the Merkury, had been docked at the Benghazi naval base.
Zelenskyy published videos on Monday from Ukraine's SBU security service that he said showed the attack, and another drone off Libya hitting the Russian dry cargo ship MV Angara, which he said Moscow had used to transport weapons. The footage showed fire erupting and smoke billowing from the ships.
Ukraine's SBU security service said the drones used on Sunday had been launched from a "mother ship" in the region.
While Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly attacked each other's military and commercial shipping in the Black Sea, attacks elsewhere have been rarer.