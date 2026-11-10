Congressman Thomas Massie has introduced formal articles of impeachment against the self-styled 'secretary of war'

Secretary Of War Pete Hegseth. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

By Jacob Paul

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth has hit out at an attempt to impeach him over the Iran war, branding it a "farce" that will fail.

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In a rare news conference from the Pentagon on Tuesday, the self-styled 'secretary of war' slammed the efforts to impeach him as an act of "sabotage". He rejected that claim that he has illegally waged war without congressional authorisation and abused his powers, calling the move to impeach him a "stunt". Mr Hegseth also said that attempts to impeach President Donald Trump had previously failed. "They will fail again", he said, adding: "This is not patriotism. This is sabotage." Referring to the Iran war, he said: "I stand beside every one of these operations. I was proud to execute them, and I would do it again tomorrow." Read More: Trump touts 'positive momentum' towards end to Iran war Read More: Trump says he'd rather be turned away from heaven's gates than forgive James Comey and Nancy Pelosi

“It’s a farce, and it’s a stunt, and everybody knows it,” he added. It comes after outgoing Kentucky representative Thomas Massie introduced eight articles of impeachment against Mr Hegseth on Monday In a post on X, Mr Massie said the House would hold a first vote on Tuesday on a procedural motion to kill the resolution. "If we can overcome that effort, we will proceed to a real debate and vote on the Articles of Impeachment," he said. A vote in the House of Representatives to impeach Mr Trump's Defence chief could be held as early as this week. The House vote is understood to have a possibility of passing despite the chamber being Republican-controlled. The chances are thought to be boosted given many Republicans will be leaving the chamber following the party's heavy defeats in last week's midterm congressional elections. Should the vote pass in the House, a two-thirds vote in favour in the Senate would be needed to have Hegseth convicted and removed from his role. This, however, appears unlikely given that Republicans hold 53 of 100 seats until January 3. House Speaker Mike Johnson opposed the effort, saying impeachment “in the middle of hostilities abroad” would be “a terrible thing for our allies and our enemies to see.” Massie's articles of impeachment accuse Hegseth of "high crimes and misdemeanors" ranging from waging the Iran war to various alleged abuses of power, including violating the free speech rights of US Senator Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat. Massie, a Trump critic who is leaving office in January, warned in a statement on Monday that impeachment would be "much gentler" than what is in store for Hegseth once Democrats take control in January. "They will hold hearings and trials. President Trump should replace secretary Hegseth now while he can still get a replacement confirmed in the Senate," Massie said.

Thomas Massie accuses Hegseth of misconduct over military operations in Iran, Yemen and Venezuela. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Trump looks on as Hegseth speaks during a roundtable in the East Room of the White House. Picture: SAUL LOEB/Getty