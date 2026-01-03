US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth says the US are on a path to "re-establish American deterrence and dominance in the Western hemisphere" after capturing Venezuelan President Maduro

President Trump Holds News Conference After US Captures Venezuelan President Maduro. Picture: Getty

By Poppy Jacobs

Pete Hegseth has warned other "adversaries" that America "can project our will anywhere, any time" after "capturing" the Venezuelan President during a series of air strikes.

"What I, what all of us witnessed was sheer guts and grit, gallantry and glory of the American warrior," said Hegseth, speaking about the operation at a press conference on Saturday. Mr Hegseth said he was "simply humbled" by the success of the operation, and reassured the American public that "President Trump has your back". He said: "Our adversaries remain on notice - America can project our will anywhere, any time. "Maduro had his chance, just like Iran had their chance, until they didn't and he didn't. "He 'effed' around, and he found out."

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listen as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine speaks at Mar-a-Lago. Picture: Alamy