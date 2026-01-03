'He effed around and found out' - Hegseth issues warning to all nations after Maduro capture
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth says the US are on a path to "re-establish American deterrence and dominance in the Western hemisphere" after capturing Venezuelan President Maduro
Pete Hegseth has warned other "adversaries" that America "can project our will anywhere, any time" after "capturing" the Venezuelan President during a series of air strikes.
"What I, what all of us witnessed was sheer guts and grit, gallantry and glory of the American warrior," said Hegseth, speaking about the operation at a press conference on Saturday.
Mr Hegseth said he was "simply humbled" by the success of the operation, and reassured the American public that "President Trump has your back".
He said: "Our adversaries remain on notice - America can project our will anywhere, any time.
"Maduro had his chance, just like Iran had their chance, until they didn't and he didn't.
"He 'effed' around, and he found out."
The comments follow President Donald Trump's announcement that Venezuelan President Maduro and his wife have been 'captured' by the US and taken out of Venezuela following a series of airstrikes on the capital Caracas.
Mr Hegseth stressed that the president is "deadly serious" about stopping the flow of gangs, drugs and "getting back the oil that was stolen" from the US, in a mission to "re-establish American deterrence and dominance in the Western hemisphere".
Venezuela has the world's largest reserves of oil, reportedly accounting for about 18% of total global reserves.
"This is America first. This is peace through strength. And the United States War Department is proud to help deliver it," continued Hegseth.
"Welcome to 2026. And under President Trump, America is back."
Speaking earlier in the press conference, Trump said the US will effectively "run" Venezuela until there can be a proper transition of power.
President Maduro and his wife are understood to be on board the USS Iwo Jima en route to New York, where they will face prosecution for “their campaign of deadly narco terrorism against the United States and its citizens", according to Trump.
Facing charges in the Southern District of New York, President Maduro is facing a slew of drugs and weapons charges, including:
- narco-terrorism conspiracy
- cocaine importation conspiracy
- possession of machine guns and destructive devices
- and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the US