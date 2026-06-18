The US defence secretary criticised countries for their lack of support in the Iran war.

United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a press statement on arrival for a meeting of NATO defence ministers. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth lashed out at Nato countries that “have yet to show a credible path” to higher defence spending at a gathering of alliance defence ministers.

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The UK's Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis said the summit at Nato’s Brussels headquarters came at “a moment of challenge”, after arriving without the promise of extra funding to prepare the armed forces for the growing threat of Russia. Nato chief Mark Rutte said ahead of the gathering that he expected all member states to soon present “clear, concrete and credible plans” towards investing 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) in defence by 2035. Mr Hegseth told his counterparts that “some of Nato’s largest economies” still seemed “to think the era of free-riding is here”, as he warned future American financial contributions would depend on allies meeting their defence spending commitments. Mr Jarvis’s predecessor, John Healey, resigned a week ago over a dispute at the heart of Government over the Defence investment plan, claiming the plan was only due to provide £13.5 billion extra investment in defence, far short of the £28 billion over four years which defence officials said was necessary to transform the UK’s armed forces. Read more: Defence Secretary heads to Nato gathering without investment plan in place Read more: Trump says US caused $2 trillion damage in Iran - and that the regime will ‘never’ get its hands on nuclear weapons

United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, right, and British Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis. Picture: Alamy

The commitment Nato members are expected to meet by 2035 is split into a 3.5% GDP core defence spending commitment, and a 1.5% GDP commitment to wider resilience spending. Mr Healey’s resignation letter also suggested the UK was only on course to spend 2.68% of GDP on core defence by 2030 as a result of commitments in the Dip. The Dip remains unpublished after Mr Healey’s exit, though ministers insist it will be released before the Nato leaders’ summit in Ankara, Turkey, which begins on July 7. In brief remarks to the press upon his arrival at the Nato gathering, Mr Jarvis said: “It’s very clear to me, as the new Defence Secretary for the United Kingdom, that this is a moment of challenge. “The international security is incredibly challenging, and that’s why this gathering here today is so particularly important.” He said Nato allies must continue to support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion and bolster the alliance’s collective deterrence capabilities. “Of course we want to work very closely with our European allies in terms of our own collective security, both for Europe and for the United Kingdom,” Mr Jarvis added. But Mr Hegseth went on to rebuke “too many allies” he said still do not recognise the need for Nato to “reforge a relevant, powerful military alliance”.

Italy's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, greets United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Picture: Alamy