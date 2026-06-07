Former Defence Minister Tobias Ellwood has criticised Pete Hegseth for his comments about Europe on the D-Day anniversary.

Tobias Ellwood speaks to LBC. Picture: LBC

By Ella Bennett

Pete Hegseth's claim that Europe faces an "invasion of dangerous ideologies" was discourteous, irresponsible and insulting, former Conservative Defence Minister Tobias Ellwood has told LBC.

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The US Defense Secretary has faced criticism for his remarks in Normandy during commemorations for the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings. Mr Hegseth said: "Sadly, today, different European beaches are ​stormed by different, dangerous ideologies. "Beaches in Spain, Italy, Greece and Bulgaria, boats and men arrive. When will European capitals do something about that invasion, or is ​it too late? I pray not, and I believe not." Mr Ellwood told LBC's Matthew Wright that the comments "would be discourteous and irresponsible at any time", adding: "But they, I think, are especially insulting when spoken at the anniversary of the D-Day landings. "Many veterans and indeed families will rightly see this as offensive, totally inappropriate, and it's sadly what we've come to expect both of Hegseth himself, and I'm afraid of the current US administration." Read more: Pete Hegseth warns Europe faces 'invasion of dangerous ideologies' during D-Day anniversary speech Read more: First migrants cross English Channel in nearly two weeks as net migration hits lowest level since pandemic

'This was an effort to stir up hardline support for the right wing across Europe.'



Former Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood reacts to Pete Hegseth’s claim that Europe is 'facing an invasion of dangerous ideologies' during a D‑Day speech. pic.twitter.com/8qr7MspmlL — LBC (@LBC) June 7, 2026

The former Conservative politician said that Mr Hegseth's comments were "against the entire spirit of what the D-Day landings were all about". The D-Day operation on June 6, 1944, united the land, air, and sea forces of the Allied armies in what became known as the largest amphibious invasion in military history. The operation, given the codename OVERLORD, delivered five naval assault divisions to the beaches of Normandy. Mr Ellwood also criticised US President Donald Trump, who has made a number of disparaging comments about the UK and Europe in the past. He said: "We now have an American President that is choosing to go against what every other president has done since the war and return to isolationism, now treating Europe and, I'm afraid, Britain as a competitor, trashing the UK as out of control, even impacted by Sharia law. "I've seen comments in order to possibly push global investment further towards the United States. "It's short-termism, it rallies the American base, but in the long [term] it will damage both Britain and America and indeed our global order." A US National Security Strategy document issued last year warned that Europe faced "civilizational erasure" and must course-correct if it is to remain a reliable ally of the United States.