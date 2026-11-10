With as much cocksure braggadocio as he could manage, Pete Hegseth made it clear on Tuesday morning that if he is going to lose his job as President Donald Trump’s Secretary of War, he is prepared to take the Commander-in-Chief down with him.

At a breakfast-time press conference at the Pentagon – Hegseth’s first use of the briefing room in the sprawling complex for six months – he claimed that efforts to impeach him are a “farce” and an effort to “sabotage…lawful military operations”.

Hegseth reserved his greatest fury for dissident Republican congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who on Monday laid down articles of impeachment before the House of Representatives. Calling Massie “one disgruntled and defeated Congressman”, he argued the impeachment effort represents “a political spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment”.

Massie, who will be leaving Congress at the end of the year after being deselected by Kentucky Republicans on Trump’s orders in May, is pushing for a vote to impeach Hegseth in the House before the end of the year. Hegseth accused him of spending his “final days in Congress” trying “to do damage to this president, the country, and most irresponsibly, the warriors who defend it”.

But while Massie may have been the subject of Hegseth’s ire, Trump was also in the defence secretary’s crosshairs. After lavishing praise on his Commander-in-Chief, Hegseth argued that he had only been obeying orders in unleashing the greatest array of military force deployed in the Middle East since the Iraq war of 2003.

“This is not about me”, Hegseth claimed, saying that every military operation under his command “was a lawful operation, ordered by the commander in chief, then ordered by myself, notified to Congress and executed by American warriors who then did their job”.

“If they want to come for the warriors, they are going to have to come through me”, he thundered. Reflecting the political realities in the current Congress, where Republicans remain in the majority, he predicted Massie’s impeachment efforts will “fail….and if standing with President Trump puts me in that company, I’ll take that company every day”.

Trump, at least for now, appears to be standing by his man. Hegseth was careful also to tug his forelock in the direction of Stephen Miller, the new and powerful White House chief of staff, describing him as an “incredible American patriot and a great friend” of the Pentagon.

But Hegseth knows Massie’s efforts to hold him accountable for the war on Iran, as well as January’s military assault on Venezuela that toppled President Nicolás Maduro, are merely the start of the oversight challenges that he will face if he remains in his post.

In January, when the new Congress is sworn in, the Democrats will have more than enough votes to impeach him easily in the House, although not necessarily to secure his conviction at trial in the Senate. But the impeachment process itself will make his life a living hell, and that’s before a raft of congressional committees subpoena him in separate investigations, legally compelling him to testify on a range of different matters.

Massie is offering Trump the easy way out: ditch Hegseth now, replace him before Congress reconvenes in January, and save yourself a whole pile of trouble. But Trump, as headstrong as his Pentagon chief, is refusing to yield. On Truth Social, he described Hegseth’s press conference as “A MUST-SEE!” and awarded the Secretary of War “an ‘A’ PLUS, PLUS, PLUS for his defense [sic] against a disgruntled, angry, defeated, former Congressman, Thomas Massie, a TOTAL LOSER!”

Hegseth’s days are assuredly numbered. But Trump must now wonder just how loyal a soldier the former Fox News star will really prove to be.

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Simon Marks is LBC's America Correspondent.

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