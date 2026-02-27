Starmer's position has been called into question following the loss, pushing Labour into third place.

By Danielle de Wolfe

Labour's Heidi Alexander has insisted Sir Keir Starmer’s position remains secure despite what she called a 'deeply disappointing' by-election loss overnight.

The Green Party's candidate Hannah Spencer sailed to victory in the Gorton & Denton by-election, overturning a Labour majority of more than 13,000 as pressure continued to mount on the Prime Minister amid a Labour backlash. Spencer, a 34-year-old plumber, won the Greater Manchester seat with 14,980 votes, ahead of Reform UK's Matt Goodwin in second with 10,578 - a Green majority of 4,402. It's a win that saw Labour slip into third place behind Reform UK, with Labour's Transport Secretary insisting she was "not going to try and sugar coat" the loss "or pretend otherwise" in the wake of the vote collapse. Backing the Prime Minister's position, she insisted Labour "can't turn the clock back now," she insisted the party must now "reflect on what this result means" as she said the Prime Minister will be "more determined to go faster in delivering change than ever before". Read more: Greens win Gorton and Denton by-election as Labour crash to third place amid increasing pressure on Starmer Read more: Plumber turned Green MP Hannah Spencer hails by-election victory as she calls out scapegoating of communities "I’m not going to be drawn into pontificating on an Andy Burnham candidacy," she continued. It follows Labour in-fighting after Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham was blocked by the party from running in the by-election by a Labour panel.

The Green Party candidate Hannah Spencer, left, stands with party leader Zack Polanski after winning the Gorton and Denton by-election, Manchester, England. Picture: Alamy

"He’s the elected Mayor of Greater Manchester, he stood a couple of years ago and said he wanted to serve in that role. We’ve got rules in the Labour Party to prevent elected politicians from effectively hopping from one job to the next," she insisted. "If there had to have been a big mayoral election in Greater Manchester, that would be the equivalent of running 20 by election campaigns." Questioned by Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on the PM's decision not to allow the Greater Manchester Mayor to run, Ms Alexander was also asked whether Starmer's appearance at the by-election was an embarrassment given the loss. "The PM was criticised the last time he didn’t go up to a by-election in runcorn because he was away on international business and he went up to support the campaign team… This result is no reflection on the Labour Candidate." Putting the dismal result down to "tactical voting", Ms Alexander blamed "unique circumstances" on the loss, insisting the Green vote was "a repository for the anti-Reform vote". "Just because people in Gorton & Denton voted for a Green MP yesterday, I don’t think that means that there’s a majority of people in the country that want Zack Polanski to be their PM," she insisted. "Nor do I think that there’s a majority that want the divisive and toxic politics of Nigel Farage."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Walbottle Academy Campus in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, on the next stop of his cost of living tour of Britain. Picture: Alamy

"It’s not unusual to lose mid-term by-elections and the circumstances by which this mid-term came about weren’t the greatest," she insisted. "For me that reinforces the need for all appointed politicians upholding really high standards in public life - because that’s what the public rightly expect." In her victory speech following the result, an emotional Ms Spencer said: "I didn't grow up wanting to be a politician. I am a plumber. "I am no different to every single person here in this constituency. "I work hard. That is what we do." The by-election was triggered following the resignation of Labour MP Andrew Gwynne on health grounds in January, with the Labour MP under investigation by parliament at the time over offensive messages sent to a central WhatsApp group that included local Labour figures. "For me, that reinforces the need for all appointed politicians upholding really high standards in public life, because that’s what the public rightly expects," Ms Alexander insisted.

Hannah Spencer wins Gorton and Denton by-election for the Green Party and gives a speech. She joined the other candidates on the stage including her main two rivals. Picture: Alamy