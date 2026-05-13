'We need calm heads to prevail': Heidi Alexander backs Starmer as PM as rumours of a Streeting leadership bid rumble on
The Transport Secretary said the Prime Minister still has the support of MPs
The Transport Secretary has urged the Labour party to keep "calm heads" and has insisted she wants to put "psychodrama to one side" as she asserted her support for the Prime Minister.
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Heidi Alexander played down suggestions Sir Keir Starmer could walk away from the job and insisted there are still more MPs who support him than are against him.
Setting out proposals announced in the King's Speech on Wednesday, Sir Keir appeared defiant and outlined the priorities of his government.
It comes despite growing rumours Health Secretary Wes Streeting is set to trigger a leadership contest on Thursday.
Speaking to Tonight with Andrew Marr, Ms Alexander said: "There are more MPs who have publicly stated their support for the Prime Minister than those who are his detractors.
Read more: LIVE: Badenoch accuses Starmer of being 'in office but not in power'- as Streeting snaps back over leadership jibes
Read more: 'PM is in office, but not in power,' slams Badenoch as Starmer's leadership in doubt
"I was sat round the Cabinet table yesterday and I didn't hear one person.
"I understand that colleagues are hurting, but we need calm heads to prevail here so that we can actually get on and do the business of government."
She added: "I want to be able to get on with this job and deliver the programme that was in our Manifesto and to put the psychodrama to one side.
"I don't think the public will thank us if we succumb to what the Conservatives did back in 2022.
"I was knocking on doors during that time, the Autumn of 2022, where the Conservatives went through three Prime Ministers in two months.
"I looked in the eyes of people in Swindon, and I could see the disillusionment and the anger."
Earlier today, Sir Keir appeared to take a light-hearted approach to the ongoing turmoil surrounding his premiership as he laughed off plots to overthrow him.
He appeared to joke about a letter in the Commons, written by Labour former minister Catherine West and signed by 80 MPs, which called for him to go.
Sir Keir had praised Labour MP for Bradford West Naz Shah’s new book, before adding: "Her list of endorsements is truly impressive, reaching well over 100 members.
"At last, a list that we could all get behind."
Ms Alexander also told Andrew that she had spoken “briefly" to Mr Streeting over the weekend.
The minister confronted Sir Keir during a 16-minute showdown in Downing Street ahead of the King's Speech earlier on Wednesday.
Allies of Mr Streeting told The Times that he is "going to go for it," with him likely to resign on Thursday and mount a formal challenge for the leadership.
Ms Alexander said of the exchange: "One of the things I said to Wes is I just want to be part of an effective team and I want to get on with the job of delivery."