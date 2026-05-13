The Transport Secretary said the Prime Minister still has the support of MPs

Heidi Alexander on Tonight with Andrew Marr where she defended the Prime Minister. Picture: LBC

By Alex Storey

The Transport Secretary has urged the Labour party to keep "calm heads" and has insisted she wants to put "psychodrama to one side" as she asserted her support for the Prime Minister.

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Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer smiles as he walks through the Member's Lobby of the Houses of Parliament earlier today. Picture: Alamy

"I was sat round the Cabinet table yesterday and I didn't hear one person. "I understand that colleagues are hurting, but we need calm heads to prevail here so that we can actually get on and do the business of government." She added: "I want to be able to get on with this job and deliver the programme that was in our Manifesto and to put the psychodrama to one side. "I don't think the public will thank us if we succumb to what the Conservatives did back in 2022. "I was knocking on doors during that time, the Autumn of 2022, where the Conservatives went through three Prime Ministers in two months. "I looked in the eyes of people in Swindon, and I could see the disillusionment and the anger." Earlier today, Sir Keir appeared to take a light-hearted approach to the ongoing turmoil surrounding his premiership as he laughed off plots to overthrow him.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting smiles as he walks through the Member's Lobby of the Houses of Parliament in London to the House of Lords to hear the King's Speech. Picture: Alamy

He appeared to joke about a letter in the Commons, written by Labour former minister Catherine West and signed by 80 MPs, which called for him to go. Sir Keir had praised Labour MP for Bradford West Naz Shah’s new book, before adding: "Her list of endorsements is truly impressive, reaching well over 100 members. "At last, a list that we could all get behind." Ms Alexander also told Andrew that she had spoken “briefly" to Mr Streeting over the weekend.