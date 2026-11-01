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Heidi Klum arrived in style for her annual Halloween party on Saturday, as the supermodel shared her transformation into a giant bloodied hand.

The unofficial 'Queen of Halloween' made a customary jaw-dropping entrance as she arrived dressed as an 8ft severed hand, complete with rings and a Butterfinger chocolate bar.

Klum, 53, was unrecognisable as she arrived for the 25th annual Heidi Klum Halloween party, with the meticulous transformation taking around six hours and a team of make-up artists and prosthetics experts.

Described by the star as her own chopped-off "left hand", with her legs hidden inside two fingers and her eyes peering through the back of the hand.

It comes after the star arrived for the 2024 bash alongside husband Tom Kaulitz in motorised, animatronic E.T. suits.

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