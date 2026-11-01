Heidi Klum shares Halloween transformation as star arrives as 8ft severed hand star for annual party
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Heidi Klum arrived in style for her annual Halloween party on Saturday, as the supermodel shared her transformation into a giant bloodied hand.
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The unofficial 'Queen of Halloween' made a customary jaw-dropping entrance as she arrived dressed as an 8ft severed hand, complete with rings and a Butterfinger chocolate bar.
Klum, 53, was unrecognisable as she arrived for the 25th annual Heidi Klum Halloween party, with the meticulous transformation taking around six hours and a team of make-up artists and prosthetics experts.
Described by the star as her own chopped-off "left hand", with her legs hidden inside two fingers and her eyes peering through the back of the hand.
It comes after the star arrived for the 2024 bash alongside husband Tom Kaulitz in motorised, animatronic E.T. suits.
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The top of Klum's hand featured a gory assortment of dangling ligaments and tendons, with blood splattered across her face.
Klum's husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, did not attend the event this year because he was on tour.
Since its inception 25 years ago, Klum's annual Halloween party has become a staple of the pop-culture and entertainment calendar.
Behind the scenes images uploaded to social media by the star shows prosthetics being applied to lips and eyes, with bubbling latex being glued into place.
“I looked at my hand and I thought, ‘Hey, I think I could fit my body in this somehow,’” Klum said of her idea last year.
In 2022 Klum dressed up as a worm to attend her bash, with 2023 marking the year the star arrived as a giant peacock.
Among the stars most striking outfits was her 2015 Jessica Rabbit fit, was equally intense; recreating the cartoon’s exaggerated proportions with the help of a team of Oscar-winning prosthetic artists.