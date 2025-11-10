Caller Al and James O'Brien discuss whether the BBC's edit of Trump's 2021 speech was a 'heinous misrepresentation'.

On Sunday, BBC Director-General Tim Davie and CEO of News Deborah Turness resigned following criticism that a BBC Panorama documentary misled viewers by editing a speech by US President Donald Trump, shortly before the Capitol riots.

Caller Al thinks that none of the edit was 'defamatory' or a 'misrepresentation', at first saying that the BBC heads shouldn't have apologised.

When this was pushed back on by James O'Brien, Al admits that whilst the corporation should have apologised, he feels the resignations were a step too far.

After analysing the transcript of Trump's 2021 speech, both Al and O'Brien agree that the President, in their opinion, was inciting violence that led to the Capitol riots.