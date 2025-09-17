A 28-year-old Greek heiress has died from an insect bite after two hospitals turned her away, her mum said.

Read more: Two charged with murder after man found with fatal injuries in Lisburn

A doctor visited her home and prescribed her paracetamol, but her condition didn’t change.

The 28-year-old has been showing several symptoms including dizziness, itching, a fever and signs of an infection three days prior to her death, according to Greek media.

Marissa Laimou, known as Lemos, was found dead in bed in her London flat by her housekeeper on September 11.

Laimou, who recently beat breast cancer, is then understood to have gone to her oncologist in a London hospital.

She was then sent to another hospital by ambulance, her mother said.

But her family and friends said she was seen by nurses, not doctors, at the second hospital. They reportedly examined her and decided she didn’t need to be admitted for further treatment.

She was given antibiotics and a diagnosis that indicated an insect bite, and sent home in the early evening.

The next day, she was found dead in her bed.

Her mother Bessy told Greek newspapers that the toxic shock caused by an insect bite caused her death, although it’s currently not known if this was the case, or what type of insect bit her.

Bessy said: "My daughter had survived cancer and died from an insect.

"She was a girl with so many gifts, all of England is crying, all her doctors too."

An autopsy hasn’t been carried out yet, according to Laimou’s family, with her aunt saying they won’t have any answers until after the post-mortem examination is carried out.

At the time of her death, Ms Laimou was putting on a production of Romeo and Juliet in London with the company she runs.

The Laimou family is a well-known Greek shipping family, with their business dating back to the early 20th century.