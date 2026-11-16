The 65-year-old has made her first public comments since the attack, in which she confirmed that she has moved into the rehabilitation stage of her recovery.

By Georgia Bell

Australian MP Helen Haines says she is "full of gratitude" after leaving hospital, four weeks after an alleged car ramming attack left her a double amputee.

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The independent politician for Indi was hit outside her electorate office in Wangaratta, in the north-east of Melbourne, on October 19 in an incident which sent shockwaves across Australia. Brendan Nugent, 43, has been charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury and the federal offence of causing harm to a public official. He has not yet made his plea. The 65-year-old has now made her first public comments since the attack, in which she confirmed that she has moved into the rehabilitation stage of her recovery. Haines announced: "This is a really positive moment, and I am full of gratitude for the expert and compassionate care I received at the Alfred and am receiving in this next stage." Read more: Australian MP Helen Haines has had both legs amputated, husband says Read more: Britain failed to change politics after Jo Cox and David Amess. Australia must learn from our mistakes

The car hit Haines 'as she was unloading things from her car boot'. Picture: Sam Mooy/Getty

"I appreciate the thousands of warm wishes and supportive messages from people across Indi, throughout Australia and around the world. They are giving me strength as I focus on this next phase of healing." Haines said she had been "overwhelmed" by the support of those who had donated in her honour to Save the Children. The politician became the member of parliament for Indi in 2019 after working as a nurse and midwife.

Phil Haines, husband of Australian politician Helen Haines, who lost both legs in an attack, addresses the media with his cousin Jules Muir (L) during an update on Helen Haines' condition at the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne. Picture: WILLIAM WEST/Getty

Victoria Police said that its investigation, which has been supported by the Australian Federal Police, is ongoing and has yet to establish a motive. According to Nugent's father, he and his wife were long-time friends of Haines, and Nugent's lawyer said his client has mental health concerns.

Floral tributes have been left outside Haines' office, where she was attacked. Picture: Australian Associated Press / Alamy

During a brief court appearance on Wednesday, the accused's lawyer said his client suffers from a rare neurological condition called idiopathic transverse myelitis and was also being treated for concussion, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported. His lawyer told the magistrate his client had some mental health concerns and that it was his first time in custody. There was no application for bail, and the case was deferred until February 4.

A court sketch shows Brendan Nugent at the Wangaratta Magistrates Court in Wangaratta, Victoria, on Wednesday. Picture: Australian Associated Press/Alamy

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he maintains regular contact with Haines and her "extraordinary" family. In a statement, he said: "All our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Helen for her recovery." "We continue to provide support to Helen, her family, community and staff as she undertakes her rehabilitation."