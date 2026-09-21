Helen Jenner has been named as the leader of Reform UK in Wales following the arrest and resignation of Dan Thomas.

Ms Jenner, a fluent Welsh speaker and mother-of-two, was born in Neath and raised on Anglesey.

He announced he was stepping down last week for “personal reasons” after he was arrested on suspicion of assault and controlling or coercive behaviour.

Mr Thomas was named the party’s Welsh leader in February and led Reform to become the second largest in the Welsh Parliament at an election in May.

Former deputy leader Ms Jenner, Member of the Senedd for Bangor Conwy Mon, will replace Dan Thomas, the party announced on Monday.

She left Wales to pursue career opportunities, spending a decade living and teaching in the North West of England and in London before returning to Anglesey in 2019.

She was named deputy leader in April and elected Member of the Senedd for Bangor Conwy Mon at the Welsh Parliament election in May.

Ms Jenner will now lead the largest opposition group in the Senedd.

In a statement last week, Mr Thomas said: “It has been the honour of my life to have been the leader of Reform Wales and see this party go from zero to 34 elected members and become the largest opposition group in Welsh history.

"With deep regret, I am now standing down from this position due to personal reasons.

“Over the weekend, I was reported to the police and was released without charge.

“I stress that I have done nothing wrong, but I do not want the coming headlines to be a distraction from the fantastic work our Senedd team is doing in holding this Government to account.

“I will continue to serve my constituents in Casnewydd Islwyn and will fully back whoever the group selects as its next leader.”