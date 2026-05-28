The award-winning actress was approached and called an "avowed Zionist"

Dame Helen and her husband were approached on the street. Picture: CrimeLdn

By Alex Storey

This is the moment Dame Helen Mirren was confronted in the street by a pro-Palestine stranger who called her an "evil Zionist b****".

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The Oscar-winning actress was approached as she paused on a London street while with her husband, Taylor Hackford. Video footage shows the smiling 80-year-old, who appeared calm at first and asked the anonymous man if he was okay. But the matter quickly escalated as the stranger launched an expletive rant in which he said: "And there is Helen Mirren the avowed Zionist. Read more: Moment pro-Palestine activist targets Jewish Little Britain star Matt Lucas at London Tube station Read more: Teenage boy drowned in pond becomes 10th person to die in open water amid UK heatwave

"You said Israel should last forever because of the Holocaust. And she was very happy the Palestinians' houses were gone. "You are an evil Zionist b****, and you [Mr Hackford] as well, f*** you and all." Mr Hackford, 81, is then seen to step in and can be heard telling the man to "f*** off". The Thursday Murder Club star Dame Helen has long been outspoken in her support for Israel and opposition to cultural boycotts against the country. She was also part of a joint letter last month stating her support for Israel’s inclusion in Eurovision, alongside stars including Amy Schumer, Mila Kunis, Sharon Osbourne and Boy George. In a 2023 interview with Israel's Channel 12, promoting the film Golda in which she played Israel's only female prime minister, Golda Meir.

Dame Helen, 80, has previously stated her support for Israel. Picture: Alamy

She said: "I believe in Israel, in the existence of Israel, and I believe Israel has to go forward into the future, for the rest of eternity. "I believe in Israel because of the Holocaust." She added: "I’ve met such extraordinary people in Israel." She has, however, hit out against the country's leader Benjamin Netanyahu and said she disliked his "male" style of leadership.

Helen Mirren as Golda Meir in 2023. Picture: Alamy