Helena Bonham Carter and Steve Coogan have been confirmed to be joining the cast of HBO's The White Lotus for its fourth season. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Helena Bonham Carter and Steve Coogan have been confirmed to be joining the cast of HBO's The White Lotus for its fourth season.

Harry Potter star Bonham Carter and Alan Partridge actor Coogan will also be joined in the cast by new additions Chris Messina and Marissa Long, along with Caleb Jonte Edwards, Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka. Details on their characters are yet to be announced. The American black comedy anthology series, written by Mike White, follows the exploits of the guests and staff during a week at a fictional luxury global resort hotel chain called The White Lotus. Its fourth series will reportedly take place in the French Riviera, in Saint-Tropez. Read More: Aimee Lou Wood hits out at SNL over 'mean and unfunny' White Lotus parody Read More: Ned Stork! Game of Thrones star Sean Bean to host birdwatching podcast

The show's last series saw it move the action to a luxury hotel in Thailand, having previously been set in resorts in Hawaii and Sicily. Picture: Alamy