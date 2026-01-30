Helena Bonham Carter and Steve Coogan confirmed for The White Lotus season four
Harry Potter star Bonham Carter and Alan Partridge actor Coogan will also be joined by further additions Chris Messina, Marissa Long, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka
Helena Bonham Carter and Steve Coogan have been confirmed to be joining the cast of HBO's The White Lotus for its fourth season.
Harry Potter star Bonham Carter and Alan Partridge actor Coogan will also be joined in the cast by new additions Chris Messina and Marissa Long, along with Caleb Jonte Edwards, Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka.
Details on their characters are yet to be announced.
The American black comedy anthology series, written by Mike White, follows the exploits of the guests and staff during a week at a fictional luxury global resort hotel chain called The White Lotus.
Its fourth series will reportedly take place in the French Riviera, in Saint-Tropez.
The show's last series saw it move the action to a luxury hotel in Thailand, having previously been set in resorts in Hawaii and Sicily.
The White Lotus has previously featured the likes of Aimee Lou Wood, Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Sydney Sweeney, Aubrey Plaza, and the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger.
Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell and Jon Gries are the only actors to have appeared in more than one series of the show.
Bonham Carter is known for films including Corpse Bride (2005), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (2008) and Ocean's 8 (2018), and is also known for playing evil witch Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter film series.
Coogan is best known for playing Partridge, who first appeared on TV on The Day Today in 1994, before going on to feature in several TV series including Knowing Me Knowing You With Alan Partridge, I'm Alan Partridge and most recently How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge).
The character made his film debut in Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, and Coogan has also starred in films such as 24-Hour Party People (2002), The Look Of Love (2013) and Stan And Ollie (2018).