Police, paramedics and firefighters have rushed to the scene of a helicopter crash in South Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to Ings Lane, Bentley, near Doncaster, at 10.15am on Thursday.

It is not known how many passengers were on board when the chopper crashed. The condition of the pilot also has not yet been made clear.

The helicopter is understood to be a Robinson R44 Raven II, a four-seat light helicopter that was on a private flight which is understood to have taken off from Gamston Airport near Retford at around 10am.

The helicopter’s identifier number indicates it was being operated by a flight school Kuki Helicopters which operates out of Gamston airport, Retford.

South Yorkshire Police said officers and emergency services colleagues are in attendance at the scene.

A spokesperson said: “Ings Lane is closed while we respond to this incident.

“Please avoid the area and plan an alternative route where possible. Further updates will be provided when they are available.”

The aircraft crashed down in a field near an industrial site minutes after take-off.