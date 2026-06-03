A Royal Navy helicopter has crashed into a field near a major A-road in Devon.

Police rushed to the scene of the crash near Sourton Down near Okehampton.

The cause of the crash remains unknown and emergence services are at the scene. The helicopter is believed to have crashed in the early hours of this morning, with locals reporting a "loud bang" in the area at around 3am.

Residents posted on social media: "Thought there was loud bang at 3 this morning."

Another added: "Heard a helicopter very low around us at 03.30 this morning, looked out, no lights but sound going towards Okehampton! Hope all ok."

Several road closures are in place around the A386 and A30 Sourton Cross slip and services area.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed the aircraft was a Royal Navy asset. It is unclear how many people were on board at the time of the crash.

"The Ministry of Defence have confirmed it was a Royal Navy helicopter," a police spokesperson said.

Devon and Cornwall police said in a statement on social media: “Emergency services are at the scene after a crash involving a helicopter in a field at Sourton Down.

They added: “The incident is ongoing and we will share more updates as we have them.”

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