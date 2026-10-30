A student pilot from the UK is one of three victims of a crash involving two helicopters which collided near a small airport southwest of Portland, Oregon, authorities in the US said.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said emergency crews responded at about 2.15pm local time on Thursday following reports of a crash a few miles east of the McMinnville Airport.

Recovery efforts were ongoing on Thursday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the collision was between a Robinson R22, a two-seat aircraft, and an Airbus H125, which can carry up to six passengers.

Yamhill County Sheriff Sam Elliott told a news conference: “There were two occupants in the Robinson helicopter and one occupant in the Airbus and all three are deceased.

“The occupants of the Robinson helicopter were identified as a flight instructor out of the state of Texas and a student pilot from the United Kingdom.

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