Student pilot from UK among three victims of helicopter crash in US, police say
The Federal Aviation Administration said the collision was between a two-seat aircraft, and an Airbus H125, which can carry up to six passengers
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A student pilot from the UK is one of three victims of a crash involving two helicopters which collided near a small airport southwest of Portland, Oregon, authorities in the US said.
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The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said emergency crews responded at about 2.15pm local time on Thursday following reports of a crash a few miles east of the McMinnville Airport.
Recovery efforts were ongoing on Thursday evening.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the collision was between a Robinson R22, a two-seat aircraft, and an Airbus H125, which can carry up to six passengers.
Yamhill County Sheriff Sam Elliott told a news conference: “There were two occupants in the Robinson helicopter and one occupant in the Airbus and all three are deceased.
“The occupants of the Robinson helicopter were identified as a flight instructor out of the state of Texas and a student pilot from the United Kingdom.
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“The sole occupant of the Airbus was an adult male from Oregon.
“The scene has now been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.”
The American victims were identified as 38-year-old pilot Tyler Sturdevant and 22-year-old flight instructor Maddie Aasbo.
The identity of the student pilot from the UK has not been released.
One of the helicopters came from the aviation school Jerry Trimble Helicopters, which is located at the airport.
A statement posted to the school’s social media said: “Our hearts and thoughts are with the individuals involved, their families, and everyone affected by this event.”
The Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.