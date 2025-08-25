Emergency services are responding after a helicopter crashed in a field on the Isle of Wight.

One patient has been airlifted to hospital in Southampton following the helicopter crash near the A3020 Shanklin Road at 9.24am on Monday, according to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: “We were called at 9.24am to a report that a helicopter had come down in a field near the A3020 Shanklin Road.

“The road is closed due to the number of emergency services vehicles at the scene, so please avoid the area at this time.”

Witness Leigh Goldsmith told the Isle of Wight County Press she was driving towards Shanklin when she saw the helicopter “spiralling” before it went out of sight and came down in a hedge.

She said she was the first on the scene and saw there were four people on board, and she believed the airbags had been activated.

