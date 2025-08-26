Pictured: Couple killed in tragic Isle of Wight helicopter crash named as Justyna Czoska and Wojtek Kowalkowski. Picture: Facebook

By Danielle de Wolfe

A couple killed in a helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight have been named for the first time - as the sole survivor remains in a serious condition in a Southampton hospital.

Horse riding teacher Justyna Czoska, 52, and lorry driver Wojtek Kowalkowski, 49, were onboard the Northumbria Helicopters-operated aircraft when it was seen "spiralling" toward the ground on Monday. The couple were killed alongside a third person passenger, according to Ms Czoska's daughter, Julia Buzar. The helicopter, which had four people on board at the time of the crash, including the pilot, came down early on Monday morning. A fourth person remains in hospital in a serious condition, with an investigation now launched by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB). The couple from Bloxham, Oxfordshire, were visiting the island so that Mr Kowalkowski could take part in a dream flying lesson, it has been revealed. Following Monday's incident, Ms Buzar's husband, Jacob Butler, launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to return the couple's remains to their native Poland.

Justyna Czoska and Wojtek Kowalkowski were onboard the Northumbria Helicopters-operated aircraft for a flying lesson when the aircraft was seen “spiralling” toward the ground on Monday. Picture: GoFundMe

The third victim is yet to be publicly named. Sharing the fundraiser on her Facebook page, Ms Buzar wrote: "I have no words the world took my mum too soon, she was the best mum you could ask for, loved by everyone. "I never thought I'd be writing something like this. Please if anyone could help bring them back to Poland so they can be with there families it would mean the world to me rest in peace mum and Wojtek." One person remains in a serious condition after being airlifted to hospital, police confirmed. Speaking to LBC, Chris Quirk, Conservative councillor for Shanklin South on the Isle of Wight, described the crash as a "tragic accident". "It's very sad to what's happened, but maybe a miracle that the aircraft didn't actually crash into the town and maybe someone on that aircraft was a bit of a hero." He said aircraft regularly fly over the town and it "is always a possibility" that a flight could come down in a built-up area. The helicopter crashed in a field near the A3020 Shanklin Road at 9.24am, according to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. The incident occurred between the village of Gold Hill and the seaside town of Shanklin, with the road remaining closed whilst emergency services attend. The cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed.

One person was airlifted to hospital after the crash. Picture: @southwellstu

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "We can confirm that three people have died following a helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight this morning. Hampshire and Isle of Weight Constabulary said: "Four people in total were on board, with one person currently in hospital in a serious condition. "At this time we are unable to provide further information about the people involved, as efforts continue to contact and support their families. "We will not be commenting on the circumstances of the incident but continue to work alongside the Air Accident Investigation Branch." Conservative MP for the Isle of Wight East, Joe Robertson, called it "heartbreaking" that a fun morning had turned to "tragedy", when speaking to Times Radio. "I know that here on the island people pull together and support one another and I'd just like to reiterate my thanks to the emergency services who were on the scene very quickly and have done an amazing job, but sadly have been unable to ensure the survival of those people who went in the helicopter."

One person remains in hospital. Picture: Sky News

One witness spoke spoke of the chopper "spiralling" before coming down near the busy road. Leigh Goldsmith was driving towards Shanklin when she saw the helicopter, which then went out of sight and came down in a hedge. A spokeswoman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said: “We can confirm our dispatchers deployed the air ambulance at 09.28 to an incident near Ventnor on the Isle of Wight today. “The critical care team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic are on scene working alongside our emergency service colleagues.” Local fire services also attended the scene. Chris Quirk, the Conservative councillor for Shanklin South on the Isle of Wight told LBC: "It's very sad to what's happened, but maybe a miracle that the aircraft didn't actually crash into the town and maybe someone on that aircraft was a bit of a hero." "The reaction from the community is shock. And obviously our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who've been affected by this tragic accident." "The aircraft quite often go over the town and so the fact that the crash was in the fields just beyond the town but very close to the town, that is always a possibility." A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Firefighters from Newport, Ventnor and Shanklin were called out shortly before 09.30am on Monday, 25 August, following reports of a light aircraft incident near Shanklin Road.” A spokesman for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said: “The AAIB was notified of an accident involving a light helicopter on the Isle of Wight this morning. We are deploying a team to commence an investigation.” One person remains in hospital in a serious condition at time of writing.