Investigators continue to probe cause of tragedy which happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning

The Princess of Wales paid tribute to the victims. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Princess of Wales has paid tribute to the three Royal Navy crew members who were killed after a helicopter crashed during a training exercise in Devon.

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The Merlin Mk4 came down near Sourton, close to Okehampton, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, leaving a scene of devastation with debris scattered across the scene. Locals reported hearing a "loud bang" shortly before emergency services arrived shortly before 4am. Navy chief General Sir Gwyn Jenkins confirmed the deaths in a statement and said he was "deeply saddened" to report the three crew members on board had died. Read more: 'It shows exactly who he is': Furious Starmer accuses Farage of 'exploiting' Henry Nowak's death in tense PMQs Read more: Photo of Kate and children captivated by VE Day flypast among those up for prestigious award

I was so saddened to hear of the tragic loss of three service personnel from the Fleet Air Arm following a helicopter training exercise last night. William and I hold their families and friends in our hearts at this very difficult time. C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 3, 2026

The Princess of Wales has since paid her own tribute to the deceased who she said were in her and William's "hearts at this very difficult time". She wrote on X: "I was so saddened to hear of the tragic loss of three service personnel from the Fleet Air Arm following a helicopter training exercise last night. "William and I hold their families and friends in our hearts at this very difficult time." The King was also made aware of the incident on Wednesday morning and is expected to write to the families of the crew members. The site of the crash is located between the Royal Navy's air bases at Yeovilton in Somerset and Culdrose in Cornwall. Authorities confirmed an investigation is underway into the cause.

Police near the scene. Picture: Alamy

Sir Gwyn said earlier: "I am deeply saddened to share the news that three crew members onboard a Royal Navy Merlin Mk4 helicopter have died after it crashed in the early hours of this morning near Sourton, Devon. "I know this will come as a huge shock to all in our Naval community, and my deepest condolences go out to the families, friends and loved ones impacted by this tragedy. "I would like to thank Devon and Cornwall Police and the search and rescue teams who responded to the incident this morning. "An investigation is underway and further updates will be provided in due course." The MoD said: "An incident occurred involving a Royal Navy helicopter just before 0400 on Wednesday, 3 June, near Sourton, Devon.

Interactive map showing the area of the Royal Navy helicopter crash in Devon. Picture: PA

"An investigation is underway and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time." Confirming the fatalities, an updated statement read: "The families of the Service personnel have been informed and have requested a period of grace before further details are released. "Our thoughts and sympathies are with their families and friends at this sad time." Conditions at the time of the crash were said to be poor as a result of heavy rain, strong winds which caused low visibility. Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir Starmer said he was "aware of a Royal Navy helicopter crash this morning in Devon".

Emergency personnel near the scene in Sourton Down. Picture: Alamy

One witness told the Daily Mail: "It sounded as if the helicopter was not right as it flew over the house. It was so low it almost took the roof of the house off. "The house really shook and there was a huge bang shortly afterwards. 'We get a lot of loud noises here and I didn't think too much about it at the time. "It was only when we got up an hour or so later that we found the roads swarming with emergency vehicles." A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "Police were notified at approximately 3.45am this morning, June 3, following reports of a crash involving a Royal Navy helicopter in a field at Sourton Down, near Okehampton in Devon.

Utterly tragic.



My thoughts are with the families, friends and loved ones of the three members of the Royal Navy who sadly lost their lives this morning.



Thank you to the emergency services responding to this horrific incident. https://t.co/4K5gp30Oly — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 3, 2026