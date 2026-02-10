An Irish national who has been held by ICE for more than 5 months despite living legally in the United States for more than 20 years has compared living conditions to those of a "concentration camp".

Seamus Culleton, described as a "model immigrant", was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on September 9, 2025, in Texas.

Mr Culleton, a plasterer, whose wife, Tiffany Smyth, is a United States, says he was carrying a Massachusetts driving licence and a valid work permit when he was pulled over by ICE on the way home from work.

The permit was issued as part of an ongoing green card application which he initiated in April 2025, with one interview remaining.

Likening his treatment by detention facility staff to "torture" and the conditions inside the El Paso Camp East Montana detention centre to those of a "concentration camp", the Irishman raised concerns over the officers holding him, noting them to be "capable of anything".

The 38-year-old Irish citizen, formerly of Glenmore, Ireland, had lived in the US for more than two decades before he was detained - despite having a valid work permit, no criminal record or warrants out for his arrest.

He went on to describe conditions as "absolute hell" after being transported to the centre following his detainment.

