‘Hello Ryan’: Queen greets James Blunt after singer legally changes his name to Ryan Air
At the Royal Variety Charity’s 99th show at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday night, the Celebrity Traitors star performed his new song Circles and was subsequently introduced by host Jason Manford as both James Blunt and Ryan Air
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Queen Camilla greeted James Blunt with “Hello Ryan” when the pair met at the Royal Variety Performance, after the singer reportedly changed his legal name after his latest album topped the charts.
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The 52-year-old English musician had pledged to legally change his name to Ryan Air if his album – called Airplane Mode – hit number one in the charts.
When his record reached the top spot, Blunt shared a screenshot of a submission to change his name via deed poll.
His name was changed from James Hillier Blount to Ryan Bel Air.
At the Royal Variety Charity’s 99th show at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday night, the Celebrity Traitors star performed his new song Circles and was subsequently introduced by host Jason Manford as both James Blunt and Ryan Air.
After his meeting with the King and Queen, Blunt said the Queen talked to him about his appearance on The Celebrity Traitors.
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He said Camilla asked him: “Were you thrilled to get out?”
“And she obviously knows me well,” Blunt added.
Speaking of his time on The Celebrity Traitors, Blunt continued: “It was a wonderful experience – mainly because of the people I met: all of the cast, from all walks of life.
“But never again.”
Blunt, who made it to the final of The Celebrity Traitors before he was banished by winners and fellow faithfuls Sebastian “Bash” Croft and Romesh Ranganathan, previously admitted he signed up for the show to promote his new music.
Airplane Mode is Blunt’s first UK number one album in 19 years, according to the Official Charts Company.
Speaking at the Royal Albert Hall after the show, Blunt said about his album: “It’s number one! My mother’s bought a lot of copies.”
Blunt’s last album to achieve a UK number one was All The Lost Souls in 2007, while his 2005 release Back To Bedlam spent 10 weeks at the summit.
Asked about whether he really did change his name to Ryan Bel Air, Blunt winced and said: “My wife is not pleased with me,” adding she might “change her name back to her maiden name”.
Blunt previously committed to changing his name to Blunty McBluntface two years ago if the 20th anniversary re-release of Back To Bedlam reached number one on the UK albums chart.
However, the record landed at number seven, which meant he was spared from legally changing his name.
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, Desperate Housewives star Vanessa Williams, singer Sam Ryder, and Idina Menzel, who originated the role of Elphaba from the musical Wicked, were among the artists who performed at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday night and shook hands with Charles and Camilla following the event.
The first choir to win Britain’s Got Talent, The Hawkstone Farmers Choir, also performed.