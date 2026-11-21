At the Royal Variety Charity’s 99th show at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday night, the Celebrity Traitors star performed his new song Circles and was subsequently introduced by host Jason Manford as both James Blunt and Ryan Air

By Georgia Bell

Queen Camilla greeted James Blunt with “Hello Ryan” when the pair met at the Royal Variety Performance, after the singer reportedly changed his legal name after his latest album topped the charts.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The singer met the King and Queen at the Royal Variety Performance on Friday. Picture: Mark Cuthbert/Getty

He said Camilla asked him: “Were you thrilled to get out?” “And she obviously knows me well,” Blunt added. Speaking of his time on The Celebrity Traitors, Blunt continued: “It was a wonderful experience – mainly because of the people I met: all of the cast, from all walks of life. “But never again.” Blunt, who made it to the final of The Celebrity Traitors before he was banished by winners and fellow faithfuls Sebastian “Bash” Croft and Romesh Ranganathan, previously admitted he signed up for the show to promote his new music. Airplane Mode is Blunt’s first UK number one album in 19 years, according to the Official Charts Company. Speaking at the Royal Albert Hall after the show, Blunt said about his album: “It’s number one! My mother’s bought a lot of copies.”

Speaking after his meeting with the King and Queen, Blunt said the Queen talked to him about his appearance on The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty