The defender had not played for his country in four years after making himself unavailable for selection under Sir Gareth Southgate

Ben White and Jordan Henderson during an England Training session in Qatar 2022. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

England midfielder Jordan Henderson has vowed to support Ben White after the Arsenal defender was booed by fans during the friendly draw with Uruguay.

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White had the rare ignominy of being booed by the Wembley crowd after putting England 1-0 up. The 28-year-old was making his first England appearance since he walked out of the 2022 World Cup squad due to “personal reasons” and then made himself unavailable for selection for the remainder of Sir Gareth Southgate’s reign. Thomas Tuchel wanted to give him a “second chance” and White endured an eventful 25 minutes on the pitch. He was booed as he came on to replace Fikayo Tomori, then jeered again as he opened the scoring before giving away a late penalty which allowed Federico Valverde to earn Uruguay a draw. Read more: England's Ben White booed by his own fans on return to team before scoring and conceding late penalty in Uruguay draw Read more: Jurgen Klopp hails Mohamed Salah as one of Liverpool’s all-time greats

Jordan Henderson of England during the international friendly match between England and Uruguay at Wembley Stadium on Friday. Picture: Getty

Henderson knows how it feels to receive the ire of the Wembley crowd, after he was booed following his ill-fated move to Saudi Arabia. The midfielder said: “As team-mates we are always there to support. A lot of the fans will be in support of all of the players. “I have been through it myself, but that is part and parcel of being an England player. “Some of the fans probably don’t even know why they are booing, they listen to what is being said in the media, and a lot of the time what the media says isn’t true. “Not many people know the ins and outs of what happened in Qatar and it is for us to deal with internally.

Referee, Sven Jablonski shows Ben White of England a yellow card during the international friendly match. Picture: Getty