US wades in on Henry Nowak murder as it calls on UK to end 'two-tier policing'
Donald Trump's State Department has waded into the Henry Nowak murder case, slamming 'two-tier policing' in Britain amid the furore over bodycam footage.
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"Ideological conditioning and two-tiered policing are glaring symptoms of civilisational decline," the State Department said in a statement on social media.
"They must be rejected across the West. The United States sends our condolences to the family of Henry Nowak and the people of the United Kingdom at this troubling time."
It is the first time that the US Government has waded into the row engulfing British politics.
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Henry Nowak, 18, was stabbed in Southampton in December 2025 with a 21cm blade, which had been in a sheath attached to a belt over the outside of the killer’s clothing.
His killer Vickrum Digwa, 23, told police attending the scene that he had been the victim of a racist attack, who put Henry in handcuffs as he tried to tell them he had been stabbed and couldn't breathe.
Violent protests erupted near where the 18-year-old was fatally stabbed, amid an outcry over his treatment.
Right-wing figures have insisted the murder is an example of anti-white bias in UK policing.
The Trump administration's statement echoed these sentiments.
Trump himself has made a habit of interfering in UK politics in recent months.
The president repeatedly called on Sir Keir Starmer to drill in the North Sea, told the PM that he is "no Winston Churchill", and slammed the UK's immigration policy.