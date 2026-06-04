Donald Trump's State Department has waded into the Henry Nowak murder case, slamming 'two-tier policing' in Britain amid the furore over bodycam footage. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump's State Department has waded into the Henry Nowak murder case, slamming 'two-tier policing' in Britain amid the furore over bodycam footage.

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"Ideological conditioning and two-tiered policing are glaring symptoms of civilisational decline," the State Department said in a statement on social media. "They must be rejected across the West. The United States sends our condolences to the family of Henry Nowak and the people of the United Kingdom at this troubling time." It is the first time that the US Government has waded into the row engulfing British politics. Read More: Starmer 'profoundly humbled' to meet Henry Nowak's family as PM vows to 'right the wrongs in this case' Read More: Kemi Badenoch 'will not be apologising' to Stephen Lawrence's mother over Henry Nowak comparison